San Diego's EEO investigation confirms lifeguard was raped by coworker and identifies systemic harassment in the division, sparking broader workplace reforms.

A recent inquiry by the City of San Diego Equal Employment Opportunity Office has confirmed that a female lifeguard was raped by a male coworker and subjected to months of subsequent harassment. This finding follows an initial social media accusation that triggered a comprehensive review of the lifeguard division's internal culture and workplace safety protocols. The investigation uncovered a pattern of behavior that affected multiple women within the department.

Details of The Assault and Immediate Aftermath

The female lifeguard alleges that the assault occurred last October, a timeline confirmed by the city's investigative report. She stated she told her coworker to stop multiple times and explicitly refused sexual contact, yet the alleged attacker continued the act. The report notes she described her body going limp, crying, and dissociating during the incident. During the assault, she claims he slapped her forehead, insulted her, and ordered her to stop thinking.

Also read Internal probe of San Diego’s lifeguard agency found systemic harassment against women

The male lifeguard denied the rape allegations during his interview with investigators. He claimed the two had an on-again, off-again relationship and insisted the sexual encounter was consensual. He argued the accusation was motivated by jealousy over his dating other women. To support his version of events, he provided sexually explicit photos and a video he claimed the woman sent him after the alleged incident.

Evidence of Post-Assault Harassment and Retaliation

Investigators determined the provided media amounted to revenge porn, defined as distributing explicit material without consent to cause humiliation. The city's report concluded it was more likely than not that the rape occurred and that the attacker harassed her for months afterward. Records obtained through a public records request show he sent unwanted text messages and made repeated phone calls despite her requests to cease contact.

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The harassment extended to leaving chocolates and flowers outside her home. Initially, the male lifeguard denied these contacts, but investigators confronted him with his own messages, leading him to admit to the behavior. The female lifeguard stated she was too afraid to return to work after the incident and resigned as a summer lifeguard. The city report identifies the alleged rapist but does not name him publicly as he has not been charged with a crime.

Systemic Failures in the Lifeguard Division

The initial post also prompted a wider investigation into rampant sexual harassment across the entire lifeguard division. Investigators interviewed eighteen current and former female lifeguards, each revealing disturbingly similar experiences of mistreatment. The report found evidence of systemic and systematic violations of the Equal Employment Opportunity Policy regarding how women are treated by coworkers and supervisors.

Thirteen separate sweeping allegations were detailed in the report, highlighting a male-dominated culture that fostered fear among female employees. The women expressed tremendous fear in speaking to investigators, citing instances where they had been punished for reporting sexual harassment previously. To protect their identities, the city did not include their names in the official documentation. The male lifeguard stopped working for the city in July, about a month after the city finalized its investigation.

Current Legal Status and Broader Implications

It remains unclear whether the male lifeguard quit his position or was fired after the city concluded its internal review. The report was obtained by NBC 7 Investigates, which also released text messages and photos related to the harassment campaign. The city's investigation began in April, days after the woman posted her initial social media account detailing the assault.

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Attempts to contact the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to confirm if a criminal investigation is underway have not yet yielded answers. The findings underscore significant cultural issues within the department and raise questions about future accountability measures. The city continues to review its protocols to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.