San Diego lifeguard captain sues after being passed over for chief

San Diego's only female lifeguard captain is suing the city, alleging gender discrimination after she was denied the opportunity to apply or interview for the lifeguard chief position despite being second in command, according to the lawsuit.

Capt. Maureen Hodges alleges the city denied her the opportunity to apply or interview for the lifeguard chief position despite serving as second in command for seven years.

San Diego's only female lifeguard captain is suing the city, alleging gender discrimination after she was denied the opportunity to apply or interview for the lifeguard chief position despite being second in command, according to the lawsuit. Capt. Maureen Hodges, a 20-year veteran of San Diego lifeguard operations, alleges the city passed her over for the top job and instead appointed someone who had previously held a lower rank in the lifeguard service.

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“We are anxious to get the city under oath to find out what in the world is going on here,” Conger said. According to the lawsuit, the city discriminated against Hodges based on her gender and sex by refusing to allow her to apply or interview for the position. The complaint alleges that Hodges' gender or sex was a substantial motivating factor in the city's decision.

Hodges made history as the first woman promoted to lieutenant in San Diego lifeguard operations and remains the only woman to have reached the rank of captain. She has served as second in command for seven years.

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“They didn’t let her apply. They didn’t let her interview. They picked somebody whose highest rank was a sergeant years ago,” Conger said. Four days after Gartland's departure, the city appointed Deputy City Attorney Daniel Orloff as lifeguard chief, according to the lawsuit.

Conger questioned why the city did not conduct a broader search for the position, saying the hiring process typically involves extensive interviews and a nationwide recruitment effort. Conger says Hodges' experience reflects what he describes as a long-standing culture of discrimination within San Diego lifeguard operations. Given Hodges' seven years as second in command, NBC 7 asked whether she had any involvement in the internal issues that preceded Gartland's departure.

“She has been interviewed and has no involvement in any of that. She didn’t witness anything,” Conger said. In an emailed statement, a city spokesperson said:Hodges remains on the job as a lifeguard captain while pursuing her discrimination lawsuit. According to Conger, she is also seeking compensation equivalent to the lifeguard chief's salary, which is approximately $45,000 more than her current annual pay.

Her attorney says Hodges wants to prove her case and help ensure the public can be as proud of the lifeguard service's internal practices as it is of its lifesaving traditions. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.