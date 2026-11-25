A San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguard reported that a higher-ranking male colleague attempted to sexually assault her twice during a 2016 work trip to Mexico, as part of a broader departmental investigation into sexual harassment that involved 18 women.

A female San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguard told city investigators a higher-ranking male lifeguard broke into her room and tried to “force himself” on her at least twice during a 2016 work-sponsored trip to Mexico.

It marks one of several sexual harassment probes uncovered during a sweeping investigation this year. In May, a female lifeguard with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Lifeguard Services relived what she said happened to her in Mexico in 2016. Her sexual assault accusation was laid out in detail during an interview with city workplace discrimination investigators.

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“He came into my room, grabbed me, had me in a bearhug and tried to make out with me,” the alleged victim said. “I had to physically fight him off, and then I ran away. I fought him off and ran next door. It happened again.

I had to lock the door,”The alleged victim was brought in by investigators as part of a sweeping probe into division-wide sexual harassment. During that broad probe, 18 current and former female lifeguards shared their experiences. That included reported physical sexual assaults, inappropriate sexual comments and advances, and barriers to promotion for women who weren’t romantically involved with their male coworkers.

Through a public records request, NBC 7 Investigates obtained documents of the broader investigation, as well as a separate one into the 2016 alleged sexual assault. The city’s personnel investigation said in April of 2016, the Lifeguard Services division sent employees to Baja, Mexico for international lifeguard training. While the alleged victim’s name is redacted in all the documents the city released, the alleged attacker’s name isn’t blacked out.

NBC 7 Investigates is not revealing his name at this time because he has not been charged with a crime. In their interview with investigators in May, the purported victim said they didn’t know who to report the assault to, didn’t think anyone would believe them, and therefore didn’t report it. A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said their office never received any case for review.

In addition, they said their office does not have jurisdiction over cases involving alleged sexual assaults that happen in Mexico, even if they involve U.S. citizens. During the 2016 Baja trip, the woman told investigators that lifeguards engaged in heavy drinking and partying. She said one evening, a party happened in the condo unit next to hers. At some point, the alleged victim said her male-coworker broke into her room and forced himself upon her.

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According to the report, she said he wrapped his arms around her and tried to kiss her. She told the city she was able to fight him off, and ran into the next room, but said he followed her and tried forcing himself on her again. She says she fought him off again, and ultimately was able to get back into her own room, and lock him out.

The following day, the alleged victim said she was still afraid of him. When it came time to leave for training, she said she jumped off a truck to stay by herself, skipping the day’s activities. The investigator spoke with other witnesses who were present during the Baja trip. One told them they remembered frequent parties and evening drinks, but didn’t recall heavy drinking.

The witness also said the alleged victim didn’t attend those events because she didn’t drink. That witness also said they never picked up on anything between the pair, though they had a vague memory of something happening on the truck in Baja. Another witness said the alleged victim changed work shifts to avoid the man, but they couldn’t remember when or why that happened. The alleged victim said the incident had a profound impact on her career.

She said work trips like Baja were important for lifeguards to gain certifications; because this experience made her terrified to spend a night with coworkers she said it held her back from advancing professionally. During his interview, the alleged attacker denied that he tried to force himself on his co-worker or that he even entered their room. He also said there were never any parties, only dinners.

“sufficient evidence to support a violation of the Equal Employment Opportunity Policy. ” Furthermore, investigators said that some of lifeguard’s statements didn’t appear accurate, writing that he “denied details of the Baja trip and his working relationship with that were confirmed by witnesses, making it more likely than not that account is true. ”At the time of the alleged sexual assault, the man in the report was a Lifeguard II. Since then, he’s been promoted to Lifeguard III.

Duties that fall under that job title include: supervising and training subordinate lifeguards, keeping records and writing reports, performing cliff and water rescues, administering first aid, and patrolling the water in city vehicles and boats, according to a job description on the city’s website. A public records request dated a week ago shows him as an active employee.

NBC 7 Investigates reached out to the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department and Mayor Todd Gloria’s office and requested interviews about this case to learn what, if any, disciplinary action had been taken. NBC 7 Investigates also asked what’s being done to address the overall culture of sexual harassment that was detailed in the city’s own investigation.

A spokesperson for the department said that newly hired Lifeguard Services Chief Daniel Orloff was again not available for an interview – our third request. Instead, they sent us a statement from him: “Everyone deserves to work in an environment where they are valued, safe, supported and respected.

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As the newly appointed Chief of Lifeguards, I take building and maintaining that environment seriously and am actively working with Chief Logan and City leadership to ensure all allegations are thoroughly investigated and appropriately addressed. Building trust requires action, and that work is underway. As first responders, we show up every day to save lives and protect the public with professionalism, integrity and respect.

I take my responsibility to protect and support our personnel, listen to their concerns and act on them just as seriously. Sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying, retaliation, or threats will not be tolerated under my leadership. I am committed to fostering a culture of teamwork, where every Lifeguard has the safety and opportunity to do their jobs because they trust their coworkers. That trust requires showing each other respect and being accountable to ourselves, the public, and each other.

” At the time this article was published, Mayor Todd Gloria’s office hadn’t responded to our most-recent request for an interview. Previously, his office sent out a statement calling the alleged sexual harassment unacceptable and revealed that he was instrumental in the firing of the previous lifeguard services chief. City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert calls for accountability and change in the wake of several City of San Diego investigations into alleged rampant sexual harassment within the Lifeguard Services division.

City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, who chairs the public safety committee, and was recently elected to Congress, was available to speak with NBC 7 Investigates. She didn’t want to comment on any specific alleged sexual assault, but had a lot to say about the pervasiveness of reported sexual harassment within the division.

“I was absolutely appalled to see that so many women who signed up to serve and be lifeguards were facing such horrible accounts of sexual harassment and discrimination,” von Wilpert told us. “It's clear from the initial reports these are not isolated incidents. These are an actual pattern of discrimination and harassment and it needs to stop.

” The city’s report from August said the women expressed “tremendous fear” in speaking to investigators, citing instances when women had been punished for reporting sexual harassment. In fact, after the city completed its report, Mayor Todd Gloria confirmed to NBC 7 he directed Lifeguard Chief James Gartland’s firing.

Yet another city investigation concluded that Gartland directed two supervisors to pressure a female lifeguard to resign after she reported another lifeguard for sexual harassment and later misled city officials about the nature of her allegations. Two other sergeants, Dana Vanos and Eric Care, were accused in the report of pressuring the female lifeguard to resign. It’s unclear if they ever faced discipline.

While Mayor Todd Gloria’s office and the fire-rescue department have expressed there’s no place for sexual harassment, neither has specifically stated what actions they’ll be taking to affect change. Von Wilpert told NBC 7 Investigates that’s something she wants answers to.

“I've already spoken with our fire chief and our new lifeguard chief Daniel Orloff,” von Wilpert said. “I'm demanding a full investigation and transparency and a full report about what they're going to do about it.

”“If somebody is feeling unsafe, please do speak up because you have an elected official in me who cares and you have others at the city who care and we want to protect you and make sure you can do your jobs because every woman deserves to feel safe at her job,” von Wilpert said.