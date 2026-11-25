San Diego city leaders are embracing a new effort by environmentalists and cycling advocates to revive docked bike sharing in the city seven years after it died amid controversy and complaints.

The solar-powered DecoBike kiosks are where you choose a ride length, sign the liability waiver, and pay for your rental. Photographed on August 7. 2015.

San Diego city leaders are embracing a new effort by environmentalists and cycling advocates to revive docked bike sharing in the city seven years after it died amid controversy and complaints. Support from city leaders, which advocates say is crucial, builds on recent momentum including detailed cost estimates, draft regional agreements and support from dozens of neighborhood groups and other organizations.

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Advocates say they want the new network to expand beyond San Diego’s boundaries into other cities and neighborhoods across the county — especially places with strong mass transit — to create a comprehensive regional system. They say bike sharing will work this time around because e-bikes weren’t viable during the city’s first attempt, many miles of new bike lanes have been built since then, and a popular new trolley line began running in 2021.

San Diego Councilmember Stephen Whitburn agreed last week that city officials should prioritize reviving docked bike sharing.

“I’m urging staff to take a look at what we can do with bike share,” he said during a Nov. 19 meeting of the council’s Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “The city’s mobility master plan identifies bike share as a convenient low-cost option that’s successful in other cities.

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” San Diego is the second-largest city in the nation without a bike-sharing network — Houston is the only larger city without one — and more than 415 cities across North America already have such a network. San Diego was one of the first cities in the nation to launch a bike-sharing network back in 2015, with a system of bikes stationed in docks around the city.

But it was privately run with no subsidies, and the operators ran out of money before its second phase could be built. That previous network, called DecoBike and then DiscoverBike before it ceased operating in 2019, faced strong competition shortly after it was launched from rival bike operators that didn’t use docks.

Dockless bike operators were harshly criticized for blocking sidewalks with their bikes, which were often vandalized or thrown into empty lots and other places that worsened blight in some areas. But many users opted for their bikes over the docked ones. Whitburn said returning to a docked system, which is what’s being proposed, will eliminate most of the chaos and problems from before. Advocates say it will also likely reduce problems with bikes being taken into Mexico and never returning.

“I don’t want to ignore the challenges we faced with different programs in the past, but I do think the docked format changes things,” Lee said. “Micromobility is an important piece of our regional network that continues to be missing. ”“Every time I’m traveling in another major city and seeing that they have this option, it’s just a reminder that we continue to have work to do,” he said.

The docked network could help San Diego make a late run at meeting its climate action plan goals of shifting a notable percentage of local commutes away from cars toward biking. Through 2024, bike trips made up 0.6% of local commutes – far short of climate action plan goals of 7% by 2030 and 10% by 2035.

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“We’re not going to achieve these mode-share goals without bike share,” said Ian Hembree, leader of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. “Bike share lowers the barrier to entry for people to try biking and it enables casual trips. ” Hembree, who’s helping lead the bike share revival effort, said the new version of bike share will also be local-friendly by including a subsidized membership program for residents. The city won’t have to provide any financial subsidy.

Costs will be covered by a lead corporate sponsor, user fees, grants and advertising on the corrals, Hembree said.

“We’ve done some initial outreach in this area to corporations in San Diego and there is some interest,” said Hembree, calling that the established model. Citibank sponsors bike sharing in Miami and New York City, while Nike sponsors the network in Portland. Advocates say the networks in Portland and Miami are models because those cities have similar population densities to San Diego.

The proposed network is expected to cost around $34 million for a fleet of bikes, 500 stations and other infrastructure. It would include every transit-oriented neighborhood in the county. They’re also presenting for consideration a smaller network of 200 stations that would stay within San Diego and focus only on transit-oriented areas there. It would cost $14.2 million.

And a third version would have 800 stations and cover all urbanized areas of the county. That would cost $52 million. Advocates say corrals could be placed near intersections, where a 2-year-old state “daylighting” law has banned vehicle parking for safety reasons. San Diego’s dockless bike era ended in 2023, about four years after the demise of docked bikes.

Dockless bike operators gradually switched most of their fleets from bikes to electric scooters, and they left entirely when the city adopted new restrictions for those.