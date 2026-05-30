San Diego Islamic center shooting prompts Austin mosques to review security

A deadly shooting outside an Islamic center in San Diego last week is prompting conversations about safety and security at mosques across the country, including

A deadly shooting outside an Islamic center in San Diego last week is prompting conversations about safety and security at mosques across the country, including in Austin.

Austin police say there are no known or credible threats locally. Last week, the department announced it would increase patrols around mosques and Eid events out of an abundance of caution.

At the North Austin Muslim Community Center , leaders say the shooting has not stopped people from gathering, but it has changed security plans.

“We’ve seen Muslims show up even more in higher numbers because while they certainly wanted to attack a mosque and maybe send a message, I think what they got instead is a movement,” said Muhammad Alvi, a trustee at NAMCC. For Muslims around the world, Eid al-Adha is a time of prayer, charity, and community. This year’s celebrations came just days after the deadly shooting in San Diego.

Alvi said the mosque has added new safety measures in response to the attack, including full-time armed security. The Austin Police Department said there are no known threats targeting local mosques. Even so, officers increased patrols around places of worship and Eid events, a move some community members said provided reassurance.

“The fear and the concerns were validated, and that’s why they provided this patrol,” said Shaimaa Zayan, operations manager for the Austin chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations . Zayan said the concerns many Muslim families are feeling did not begin with the shooting in California. CAIR says it has seen an increase in reports of anti-Muslim incidents in Central Texas and points to several examples from recent years.

“In 2024, we had three mosques here in Austin that got vandalized,” Zayan said. “In 2025, a couple of men showed up in crusader outfits with a megaphone to intimidate Muslim families. This year, Muslim women wearing hijab were threatened by weapons at the UT campus. ” Zayan said incidents like those help explain why an attack hundreds of miles away can still resonate with families in Austin.

State Rep. Suleman Lalani, representing District 76, said the increased patrols can help people feel supported during a difficult time.

“It kind of tells the community at large that people are standing with you. You’re not alone in this kind of situation,” Lalani said. Former republican congressional candidate Abteen Vaziri said people of different political viewpoints can still agree on the importance of safety and religious freedom. As some Eid celebrations continue through the weekend, Muslim leaders say they hope the moment leads to more understanding between communities.

“I want them to know that we welcome them here,” Alvi said. “We want them to engage with us, and we want to engage with them. ”CBS Austin asked the Austin Police Department whether officers received any reports of threats or suspicious activity related to Eid events and what factors led to the increased patrols despite there being no known local threats. As of Friday night, the department had not responded.

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