The city of San Diego is sharing practical tips and free resources to help you recognize scams, verify suspicious requests and stay safe online.

"The holidays can be hectic, and scammers count on that. That's why the city is sharing practical cybersecurity tips and free resources to help residents recognize scams, verify suspicious requests and stay safe online," city officials said.

The city of San Diego issued a warning to consumers Friday and offered tips on ways to stay safe and avoid scams while shopping, searching and sharing online this holiday season. Free City resources are available to San Diegans to help educate them, no matter their level of familiarity with technology, city officials said in a statement released Friday.

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"The holidays can be hectic, and scammers count on that. That's why the city is sharing practical cybersecurity tips and free resources to help residents recognize scams, verify suspicious requests and stay safe online," Chief Information Security Officer Brendan Daly said.