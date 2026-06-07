San Diego Humane Society waives all adoption fees on California Adopt a Pet Day

The San Diego Humane Society waived all adoption fees Saturday at its Escondido campus in honor of California Adopt a Pet Day, as the organization is currently over capacity for cats and dogs.

ESCONDIDO — The San Diego Humane Society waived all adoption fees Saturday at its Escondido campus in honor of California Adopt a Pet Day, as the organization is currently over capacity for cats and dogs.

Adoption fees for dogs are typically $165, and $275 for a puppy. Cats are typically $115, and kittens are $175. All of those fees were waived Saturday. Rebecca Smith, associate director of animal placement at the San Diego Humane Society, said the turnout was immediate.

"There can be barriers to adoption and sometimes adoption fees are one of those. And so, it's nice to be able to offer this. This morning we started, before we even opened, we started with, I think, 25 guests and normally maybe we have 1 or 2," Smith said. Beth Wellington traveled from San Diego to the Escondido campus to adopt her cat, Octavia.

"Honestly, I've been thinking about it for so long and hearing that there were free adoptions was pretty enticing, so I thought I'd come check it out, but I was still happy to donate because I think the mission of the Humane Society is incredible," Wellington said. Wellington said she is looking forward to bringing Octavia home.

"She's 6, yeah, so she's kind of an old lady, but I'm excited. I think she'll fit into my lifestyle really nicely. I'm just excited to bring her home," Wellington said. Sheyanne Critser also visited the Escondido campus Saturday to adopt her kitten, Aspen.

She said the event made the process straightforward.

"The process is a lot easier because you just speak with a counselor, you talk about like why you want the kitten and you are on your way to a new little friend for your home," Critser said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.





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