San Diego Humane Society Saves Jersey Cow Amalthea From Flood Zone in Fallbrook

The San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team utilized heavy machinery to save Amalthea, a Jersey cow with milk fever, from a hazardous Fallbrook hillside before floodwaters rose.

San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team members successfully rescued an 8-year-old Jersey cow named Amalthea from a dangerous, steep hillside in Fallbrook on Thursday evening. The animal had collapsed near the intersection of Willow Glen Road and Margarita Glen around 4 p.m., placing her in immediate peril due to rising floodwaters from heavy regional rain. Officials determined that Amalthea was suffering from milk fever, a severe calcium deficiency common in cows shortly after giving birth, which left her unable to stand.

The base of the hill where Amalthea was lying is an area that routinely floods during heavy storms, prompting responders to act quickly before Friday morning brought more significant weather events. Nine emergency team responders rigged a specialized sling system around the cow to support her significant weight. They also surrounded her with hay bales and tightly secured tie-down straps to ensure stability during the complex mechanical operation.

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Responders utilized a crane hoist system to lift Amalthea up the steep incline and onto a flatbed truck. This process required precise coordination to prevent further injury to the downed animal. Once the truck reached a safe, flat location near a barn, the team reconfigured the crane equipment to lift Amalthea from the truck bed and gently lower her inside the structure.

The presence of a newborn calf added an emotional layer to the technical challenge, as the owners remained on-site to provide care throughout the four-hour rescue operation. San Diego Humane Society spokesperson Nina Thompson confirmed that the calf remained with the mother during the initial stages of the incident. The team coordinated closely with the property owners to ensure the safety of both animals while the hazardous terrain was navigated.

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Thompson noted that the team instructed the owners to move the calf to a secure area while responders worked to stabilize the mother. This allowed the owners to continue milking the cow and feeding the young calf throughout the ordeal. The collaboration between the professional responders and the property owners ensured that both the mother and the calf received necessary attention during the crisis.

Responders stacked hay bales alongside Amalthea's head and chest to keep her in an upright, sternal position. Thompson identified this posture as critical for protecting breathing and circulation while a down cow rehabs. This specific positioning was essential to maintaining the cow's vital functions during the transport and initial period of recovery from the severe calcium deficiency.

Veterinary teams have indicated that Amalthea still faces a long and uncertain road to recovery. However, the four-hour technical rescue provided her with the best possible fighting chance to heal indoors alongside her calf. The rescue effort moved Amalthea from a dangerous environment at the base of a steep hill to a controlled indoor setting for rehabilitation.

The successful operation highlights the capabilities of the San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team in handling complex mechanical rescues. Their ability to coordinate with local property owners ensured that no animal was left behind during the hazardous weather event. The team's swift action prevented the cow from being swept away by rising waters in the flood-prone pasture.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks faced by livestock in areas prone to severe weather. The San Diego Humane Society continues to provide critical support to local farmers and ranchers during emergency situations. Their dedication to animal welfare extends beyond domestic pets to include agricultural animals in distress.

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The rescue of Amalthea and her calf demonstrates the importance of community cooperation in times of crisis. The property owners worked alongside professional responders to ensure the safety of their livestock. Their willingness to assist during the difficult rescue operation was vital to the successful outcome of the mission.

As the region continues to deal with the aftermath of the heavy rain, the safe relocation of Amalthea stands out as a significant success story. The cow is now in a secure environment where she can receive the veterinary care she needs. Her recovery will be a key indicator of the effectiveness of the emergency response efforts.

The San Diego Humane Society thanked the property owners for their cooperation and support during the rescue. Their partnership with the emergency team was instrumental in saving Amalthea from a potentially fatal situation. The incident underscores the need for preparedness and swift action in flood-prone areas.

Future operations will likely continue to focus on animal safety and disaster response in the region. The San Diego Humane Society remains committed to protecting all animals from environmental hazards. Their work in Fallbrook serves as a model for effective emergency animal rescue techniques.