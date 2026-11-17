San Diego Humane Society officials released three surviving raccoons back into nature after treating injuries from the October 11 Bike fire in Los Angeles County.

The San Diego Humane Society has officially released three surviving juvenile raccoons into the wild following a month-long recovery period. These animals were among the victims of the devastating Bike fire that struck Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County on October 11. The release marks the successful conclusion of an intensive rehabilitation effort undertaken by veterinary staff and wildlife specialists.

Rescue Operations During Bike Fire

Junior raccoons at Wildlife Care of Southern California's satellite rehabilitation facility in northern Los Angeles County were preparing for release when the Bike fire erupted. The blaze reached the facility, damaging enclosures and causing serious burns to the animals housed there. San Diego Humane Society spokesperson Nina Thompson confirmed that the young raccoons had been rescued as orphans and were scheduled for return to their habitat before the emergency occurred.

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Treatment Outcomes at Ramona Wildlife Center

Of the total eighteen raccoons rescued from the facility, nine were transported to the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center on October 12. Veterinary examinations revealed severe injuries, including burns on paws and noses, singed whiskers, and burned corneas in some cases. Although medical teams utilized pain management, topical burn medication, and therapy to save them, five of the nine animals had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries.

Survival and Medical Recovery Process

One of the nine raccoons brought to San Diego was uninjured and was quickly released back into the wild immediately after intake. The remaining three young Northern raccoons endured a difficult recovery period under the care of the San Diego Humane Society. Staff members provided continuous monitoring and medical intervention to ensure the animals healed properly before considering them fit for life in the wild again.

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Release Location and Habitat Changes

After a month of treatment, officials determined that the three surviving raccoons had recovered sufficiently to be released back into the wild. Due to the destruction of their original habitat by the fire, the team chose not to return them to the Santa Clarita area. Instead, the raccoons were released at an unnamed open space preserve in San Diego County to ensure their safety and successful reintegration into a new environment.

2026 Wildlife Intake Statistics

The San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife program handles a significant volume of rescues annually. In 2025, the program admitted a total of 315 raccoons. The trend continued into the current year, with 201 raccoons having entered care so far in 2026. These numbers highlight the ongoing challenges wildlife organizations face in managing animal welfare during periods of environmental crisis and natural disasters.