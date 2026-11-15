San Diego Holiday Theaters Unveil 2025 Season Lineup

Explore San Diego's top holiday theater productions for 2025, featuring The Old Grin's Grinch, Cygnet Theatre's A Christmas Carol, and more seasonal stage shows.

San Diego's cultural landscape is set to bloom with a diverse array of theatrical productions this holiday season, offering something for every type of theatergoer. From world premieres and Spanish-language adaptations to classic Dickensian dramas, local venues are preparing to captivate audiences with high-energy performances and traditional storytelling. The season officially kicks off with a slate of shows that blend holiday cheer with artistic innovation across multiple stages in the region.

The Old Globe Launches Spanish-Language Grinch

The Old Globe is premiering a new limited-run production of "¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!", which serves as the Spanish-language adaptation of its long-running musical "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas." This world premiere features Martín Solá in the title role, performing alongside a fully bilingual cast supported by a full orchestra and the original production's scenery and costumes. The show runs with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, and 5:30 p.m. on Sundays at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. Tickets for this festive production range from $68 to $78, with more information available by calling 619-234-5623.

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Cygnet Theatre Brings Classic Dickens and Holiday Hits

Cygnet Theatre is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a new staging of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday tale, "A Christmas Carol." The production stars Patrick McBride as the miserly Victorian money-lender Ebenezer Scrooge, under the direction of Cygnet artistic director Sean Murray. The adaptation features original music by Billy Thompson and lyrics by Murray, incorporating sing-along carols, puppetry, humor, and special effects. Previews begin on November 24 and run through November 28, with the official opening on November 29. Performances continue through December 24, with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays at the Joseph Clayes III Theater in The Joan. Tickets are priced between $47 and $81.

In addition to the classic tale, Cygnet Theatre's education and outreach director Carlos Mendoza wrote, directed, and co-stars in "A Magical Holiday: Christmas at The Joan." Inspired by the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular, this 90-minute song-and-dance show features high-energy performances of hits like "All I Want for Christmas is You," "Feliz Navidad," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Previews for this production start on December 2 and run through December 5, opening officially on December 6 and continuing through December 24. Showtimes mirror those of "A Christmas Carol" at The Dottie Studio Theatre in Liberty Station. Tickets range from $65 to $81.

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Musical Theatre and Circus Entertainment

San Diego Musical Theatre is concluding its 2026 season with its third production of "A Christmas Story," based on the 1983 film about a boy dreaming of a Red Ryder BB gun. The musical, with a book by Joseph Robinette and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, stars Shayan Naderi as Ralphie and Steve Gunderson as the narrator. Opens on November 27 and runs through December 27, with performances at 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at the SDMT Stage on Mercury Street. Tickets cost between $35 and $75.

For those seeking a different kind of spectacle, the California Center for the Arts in Escondido is hosting a touring Canadian-style circus on December 9. The show depicts aging heroes entering a winter wonderland where they rejuvenate through acrobatics and aerial flight. The single performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., with tickets priced from $54 to $175. For more details, patrons can call 800-988-4253.

Classic Adaptations and Community Performances

The Old Globe is also presenting its 29th annual production of "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!", starring Andrew Polec in the title role for his sixth consecutive year. This classic adaptation continues to draw large audiences to Balboa Park for its holiday tradition. Meanwhile, Genesis Opera Theatre presents its annual English-language Christmas opera, a one-act work by Gian-Carlo Menotti inspired by the story of a disabled boy meeting the three wise kings. Community Actors Theatre is offering a holiday children's program written and directed by Marvell Bryant and Kimberly Coburn, featuring young actors aged 7 to 15 in a drama about honesty, faith, and teamwork.

Additional festive entertainment includes Coronado Playhouse's annual holiday concert featuring sing-along favorites for all ages, and Impro Theatre's holiday comedy inspired by "A Christmas Carol." Audience members can also look forward to a Christmas comedy tour by an award-winning standup comedian known for clean, family-friendly storytelling and live music. These diverse offerings ensure that San Diego residents and visitors have ample opportunities to celebrate the season through live performance.