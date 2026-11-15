2026 San Diego Holiday Guide: 16 Nutcracker Shows, Hip-Hop Remix and Irish Concerts

Discover the top holiday performances in San Diego, including diverse Nutcracker adaptations, Irish dance concerts, and circus acts at Escondido and downtown venues.

San Diego audiences will have access to a record-breaking 16 distinct Nutcracker productions this 2026 holiday season. This year’s lineup spans classical ballet, contemporary interpretations, and even a hip-hop remix of Tchaikovsky’s classic score. The diverse array of shows is designed to cater to various artistic preferences and age groups throughout the region.

City Ballet of San Diego presents its traditional production at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. Ariana Gonzalez plays the Sugar Plum Fairy while Iago Breschi appears as her Cavalier. Performances run from December 19 through December 23 in the Concert Hall. Tickets for this acclaimed version range from $42 to $142.80.

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The Encinitas Ballet Academy celebrates its 10th annual show with guest artists and professional dancers. Ballerina Ariel Asatryan stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Alexander Saveliev appears as her Cavalier. Their performance takes place on November 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. Tickets for this production are priced between $36 and $78.

An original version by Michelle Noblejas Bartolomei and Trystan Merrick offers a fresh narrative where orphaned Clara seeks the meaning of family. This unique production is staged at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre in San Diego. Showtimes are November 28 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and November 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost between $32.07 and $63.12.

Broadway San Diego brings a contemporary twist with the Hip Hop Nutcracker. This production merges hip-hop dance with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score for an inspirational holiday presentation. Performances are scheduled for December 4 at 7:30 p.m., December 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and December 6 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event takes place at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego. Tickets range from $51.75 to $134.

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San Diego Civic Theatre hosts a major downtown production featuring professional dancers and students from an award-winning academy. John Stubbs conducts a live orchestra from the San Diego Symphony. A family-friendly show without symphony accompaniment is also offered on December 22 at 1 p.m. Performances span December 17 through December 23 at various times. Tickets range from $70.60 to $150.60. Youth discounts are available.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland features world-class circus artists at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on December 9. The show includes the Cesar Duo, acrobatic roller skaters from Mexico, wire balancers, and aerial acts. VIP packages are available for this spectacular event. Tickets cost between $54 and $175.

An enchanting celebration of Irish traditions takes place at the same venue on December 9. Vocalists Laura Jo and Jack Warnock are accompanied by Irish harp, uilleann pipes, and piano. Photographic images serve as the backdrop for this seasonal concert. Tickets for this event range from $42 to $78.

Kerry Irish Productions combines Irish holiday music with dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Wings. The Clan Rince School of Irish Dance appears as special guests. The concert is held at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego on December 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $47.35 to $101.90.

Choreographers Sayat and Olga Asatrya present their annual Nutcracker featuring students and community members. Their show takes place at the San Dieguito High School Academy Performing Arts Center in Encinitas. Performances are on December 12 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and December 13 at 1 p.m. Tickets for the Encinitas show cost between $42 and $63.

The same company also performs at The Ritz Theater in Escondido on December 19 at 5 p.m. Escondido tickets range from $27.75 to $43.50. Contact information is available for reservations at the listed phone numbers. This community-focused production offers an accessible option for North County residents.

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The Granite Hills Chamber Chorale accompanies a rendition of The Nutcracker at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. The event occurs on November 21 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall. Tickets for this charming rendition are priced between $41 and $58. The venue is located at 7600 Fay Ave.

San Diego Ballet presents a large-scale production at The Magnolia in El Cajon. The show includes an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. Performances are scheduled for December 19 and 20. Tickets range from $62 to $137.50. Group discounts are available for larger parties.

The annual Nutcracker features ballet professional Tim Ruelas in the role of the Cavalier. This production includes talented students and teachers. Shows are staged at Avo Playhouse in Vista on December 12 and 13 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets cost $30 while children and students age 12 and younger pay $25.

The Center’s longest-running production is presented by San Elijo Dance & Music Academy and West Coast Ballet Theater. This show is known for its live orchestra and falling snow effects. Performances take place at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on December 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $57.60 to $105.

The Winecreek Ensemble Orchestra accompanies a production where Clara travels through a shimmering Land of Snow. The Sugarplum Fairy and her court await in the Kingdom of Sweets. This performance is held at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on December 6 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost between $54 and $84.

The San Diego Symphony’s Michael Zehetner conducts the annual Salute to Vienna on January 1. The program features music by the Strauss Symphony of America. Vocalists and dancers from San Diego Ballet join the performance at Jacobs Music Center. Tickets range from $65.62 to $152.15. This event marks the end of the holiday season with a festive concert.

These events span various neighborhoods including Escondido, Encinitas, downtown San Diego, and La Jolla. Each venue offers distinct artistic experiences for families and dance enthusiasts. The wide variety ensures options for different age groups and artistic preferences. Bookings are available through the respective phone numbers and websites.