Analysis of the 2024 San Diego high school football playoff bracket featuring Santa Fe Christian, Carlsbad, and top quarterbacks in crucial Friday night games.

The San Diego high school football playoff bracket delivers a series of high-stakes matchups this Friday, highlighted by a clash between the undefeated Santa Fe Christian Saints and the Carlsbad Aviators. All games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m., with seeding brackets determining the initial pairings for the regional tournament.

Top Seed Clash Defining The Bracket

This Friday night features a David versus Goliath narrative as the 400-student Santa Fe Christian squad, holding a perfect 10-0 record, travels to face the 2,360-student Carlsbad team, which sits at 9-1. Santa Fe Christian, champions of the Coastal League, has demonstrated overwhelming offensive dominance by outscoring its opponents 470 to 68 throughout the season.

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The Saints are led by quarterback Dax Labrum, who has accumulated 2,369 passing yards and thrown 32 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Wide receiver Chase Woolley serves as the primary target, recording 65 catches for 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Brodie Stewart adds ground threat with 55 rushes for 374 yards and seven touchdowns.

Carlsbad, the Avocado West League champion, suffered its only defeat against La Costa Canyon. The Aviators have outscored opponents 356 to 144. Quarterback Antonio D'Alessandro has thrown for 1,704 yards and 20 touchdowns. Dual-threat running back Darian Webb leads the team with 2,157 total yards, including 1,798 on the ground and 359 receiving, totaling 29 touchdowns. Cash Redman provides additional support with 60 carries for 551 yards and three touchdowns.

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Rankings reflect the tight competition, with Santa Fe Christian at No. 56 state-wide by MaxPreps.com, while Carlsbad holds the No. 29 ranking. These teams last met in 2014, when Carlsbad secured a 35-7 victory, setting the stage for a highly anticipated rematch in the playoffs.

Mid-Region Showdowns Highlight QB Duels

Avocado West League co-champion Mission Hills, ranked No. 37, carries a three-game winning streak into its matchup against Western League champion Cathedral Catholic, ranked No. 35. Mission Hills quarterback Furian Inferrera has thrown for 1,805 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for 286 yards and nine touchdowns. Ex Taele contributes 640 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 99 carries, and Ryan Mackezie adds 56 catches for 888 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cathedral Catholic has won four consecutive games. Koa Smith-Mayall has thrown for 1,48 yards and 17 touchdowns, though the yardage figure appears unusually low for the context. Isaac Cook leads the receiving corps with 53 catches for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns. Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has emerged in the regular-season finale, accumulating 450 rushing yards in 60 carries with nine touchdowns for the season.

In another key division, (7) Rancho Bernardo faces (2) La Costa Canyon. Rancho Bernardo, ranked No. 76, is led by quarterback Gaige Weddle, who has amassed 1,803 passing yards, 990 rushing yards, and 18 total touchdowns. Aiden Farrell contributes 679 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 121 carries, while Dre Walker has 51 catches for 692 yards.

La Costa Canyon, ranked No. 58, utilizes a two-quarterback system with Luke Labrum throwing for 1,461 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jackson Miller adds 474 yards and eight touchdowns. Blake Larson is the top receiver with 37 catches for 525 yards, and Ryder Montgomery provides rushing power with 103 carries and 10 touchdowns.

Competitive Matchups Across Divisions

Torrey Pines, ranked No. 86, meets Helix, the Grossmont Hills League champion ranked No. 57. Torrey Pines is led by Blake Miller, who has thrown for 1,530 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jacob Kreiss has 1,011 yards rushing and receiving, while Logan Bonneau has 1,043 yards receiving and on returns. Helix relies on quarterback Caleb Thompson, who has 1,703 yards and 21 touchdowns. Jacob Andrew-Johnson has 36 catches for 650 yards and seven touchdowns, and Stephon Fuentes has rushed for 680 yards and nine touchdowns.

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San Marcos, ranked No. 75, faces Granite Hills, ranked No. 60. San Marcos quarterback Jordan Roa has 2,290 yards and 24 touchdowns, supported by Zeke McEntyre's 70 catches for 1,038 yards and 15 touchdowns. Granite Hills features record-setting quarterback Zac Benitez with 2,314 yards and 30 touchdowns. Courtney Miller-Thompson leads the receivers with 70 catches for 963 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Lincoln, ranked No. 71, plays Oceanside, ranked No. 68. Lincoln uses a dual-QB system with Andre Jackson and Xavier Cruz. Jaevyion Allen has 57 catches for 795 yards, and Dareyen Bridges has 58 catches for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns. Oceanside attacks with Neke Letuli, who has 149 carries for 1,324 yards and 14 touchdowns. Anthony Barquinero adds 1,495 passing yards for the Gulls.

Regional Playoffs Expand To Southern Districts

Further south, Holtville, led by quarterback Kai Gonzalez, edged Ramona 32-31 in the first round. They face Poway, which had a first-round bye but enters with two consecutive losses. Metro Mesa League champion Mater Dei Catholic, having won five straight including a 56-7 win over Mount Miguel, features quarterback Jayden Blondin with 1,701 total yards. Point Loma, led by Ryder Watson's 2,612 passing yards, also advanced.

In the Mesa College division, El Camino shocked Grossmont 29-26, with quarterback Kai Storer logging 2,204 total yards. Eastern League champion St. Augustine, led by Pai Polamalu's 2,986 total yards, advanced with a bye. Patrick Henry, the City League champion, defeated Imperial 38-32, led by Madin Gardini and Cole Farace. Del Norte features QB Kaden Williams and Madox Roman.

Valhalla, led by Adrian Wilson and Jayden Hunter, beat Christian 18-13. Steele Canyon, with QB Gavin Caha, had a bye. La Jolla snapped a losing streak against Central Union 31-14. University City, led by Thomas Dietrich's 2,864 yards and 31 touchdowns, continues its playoff run.