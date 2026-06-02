San Diego Food Rescue Program Hits 1 Million Pounds, Transforms Lives of Homeless Workers

A food rescue and employment collaboration in San Diego has rescued over 1 million pounds of edible food from landfills while providing job training and employment for formerly homeless individuals, leading to housing and self-sufficiency.

A collaborative food rescue and employment program in San Diego has achieved the significant milestone of rescuing over 1 million pounds of surplus food , while simultaneously providing critical job training and employment pathways for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The initiative, supported by the Lucky Duck Foundation, Feeding San Diego, and The Salvation Army, addresses two pressing urban issues: food waste and homelessness. The program operates by employing residents from Salvation Army homeless shelters as paid drivers for food rescue routes. These drivers collect fresh, edible surplus food from grocery stores, markets, and businesses that would otherwise be destined for landfills.

The rescued food is then transported to Salvation Army food pantries, where it is distributed to homeless individuals and families at risk of homelessness, creating a sustainable cycle of resource recovery and community support. The model has proven highly effective; dozens of program participants have successfully transitioned to full-time employment and secured permanent housing.

Since its inception in 2020, the food rescue program is part of a broader portfolio of 25 job-training initiatives that the Lucky Duck Foundation has funded in San Diego over the past six years, totaling more than $3 million in grants and benefiting over 2,500 people through employment or training. The foundation's strategic focus on employment-driven solutions stems from research, including a 2020 study funded by the foundation at Point Loma Nazarene University.

That study revealed that while affordable housing is important, employment and job training were rated even higher by unsheltered homeless individuals as key to ending their homelessness. The foundation supports a diverse array of programs, from culinary arts and community beautification to construction and technology certificates, catering to homeless individuals of all ages and backgrounds, including those previously incarcerated.

Specific examples include Work for Hope in Chula Vista, San Diego College of Continuing Education's Pathways program, HomeAid San Diego's WORKS construction training, and Rise Up Industries' reentry apprenticeship program for machine operators. The Lucky Duck Foundation has already invested $500,000 in the food rescue program and is now committing an additional $250,000 to expand its reach.

Drew Moser, CEO of the Lucky Duck Foundation, highlighted the program's dual economic and social impact: the 1 million pounds of rescued food is valued at $1.9 million by Feeding San Diego, meaning a $500,000 investment has yielded that value in food while employing approximately 36 people and helping them overcome homelessness. The celebration of the 1 million pound milestone, attended by representatives from all partner organizations, underscores the program's success as a replicable model for turning waste into opportunity and dignity for vulnerable populations





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Food Rescue Homelessness Job Training Lucky Duck Foundation Feeding San Diego Salvation Army San Diego Surplus Food Grant Funding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LA County Fair Wraps Up Final Weekend with Crowds, Rescue Dog Show, and Novel Food OfferingsThe LA County Fair's last weekend in 2026 saw high attendance with families enjoying rides, games, and new attractions like a popular rescue dog show and chocolate-covered frozen grapes.

Read more »

Things to Do in San Diego This Week: Nighttime Zoo, Black Maritime History, and MoreA view of the San Diego Zoo's Jambo Dunia attraction with wildlife puppets, acrobats and dancers during the Nighttime Zoo summer programming. This week in San Diego, the San Diego Zoo's Nighttime Zoo shows are back, and the Maritime Museum of San Diego has a new exhibit on Black maritime history. There are also concerts, dance competitions, and other events happening around the city.

Read more »

Congress opens investigations into San Francisco, San Diego's 'sanctuary city' policiesHouse Republicans placed two of California’s largest sanctuary cities into the crosshairs this week, opening a probe of law enforcement in San Francisco and San Diego while accusing local officials…

Read more »

Heroic San Diego police officer's lawsuit accuses city of discrimination during PTSD treatmentSan Diego police Officer Jonathan Wiese filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department, claiming disability discrimination.

Read more »