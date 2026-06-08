San Diego Food Bank Receives $150,000 City Grant for New Refrigerated Truck

A $150,000 grant from the City of San Diego, funded by CalRecycle, will allow the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to purchase a refrigerated truck to expand food rescue efforts and emergency response capabilities across the region.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank will acquire a new 26-foot refrigerated truck thanks to a $150,000 contract approved by the City of San Diego.

The funding, originating from a CalRecycle grant, was announced as a critical upgrade to the food bank's logistics capabilities. The vehicle, classified as a Class B refrigerated truck, comes equipped with a rail liftgate and will be used to securely transport perishable goods-including fresh produce, dairy, and protein-across San Diego County.

According to food bank officials, the expansion of the refrigerated fleet is essential for rescuing high-quality food that would otherwise go to waste and ensuring its efficient delivery to families in need. Casey Castillo, CEO of the San Diego Food Bank, described the city's investment, facilitated through CalRecycle, as a game-changer for food recovery operations.

With nearly half of the food distributed being fresh produce, the additional truck directly enhances capacity to source surplus items from schools, grocery stores, and manufacturers. The vehicle will also improve access to rural and underserved communities, bridging gaps in nutrition equity. Castillo emphasized that the grant not only meets current demand but also strengthens emergency response readiness, referencing recent disaster relief efforts, including flood response in San Diego during 2024 and wildfire aid to Los Angeles in 2025.

The City of San Diego's Environmental Services Department (ESD), which administers the CalRecycle grant, highlighted the alignment of the project with waste reduction goals. Kirby Brady, ESD director, stated that supporting partners like the food bank advances the city's mission to divert edible food from landfills and increase access to healthy options. The refrigerated truck represents a tangible investment in food recovery infrastructure, ensuring more rescued food reaches vulnerable populations.

As the fifth-largest independent food bank in the United States, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank serves approximately 400,000 people monthly through a network of 450 nonprofit partners and 700 programs. Last year alone, the organization distributed over 52 million pounds of food-equivalent to about 43 million meals. The new truck will support both daily distribution and crisis response scalability, according to Castillo.

She noted that the vehicle will maintain the safety and integrity of fresh rescue items during transport, which is crucial for preserving nutritional value and meeting health standards. The partnership underscores a broader regional effort to combat food insecurity while addressing environmental sustainability through reduced food waste. KPBS, the source of the original report, is a nonprofit news outlet that provides free local journalism, supported by community donations.

The story itself contains no paywall and is part of KPBS's mission to keep San Diego residents informed on issues affecting daily life





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San Diego Food Bank Refrigerated Truck Calrecycle Grant Food Rescue Food Waste Reduction Emergency Response

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