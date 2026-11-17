According to the flight data tracking website FlightAware San Diego's airport had 384 delays and 54 cancellations on Sunday. As of Monday evening, more than 100 outbound flights from San Diego were delayed and 13 were canceled.

A Japan Airlines flight approaches the runway at San Diego International Airport in this undated photo. Airline passengers in San Diego had a less turbulent airport experience Monday after Friday's ground stoppage sent the airline industry into a weekend tailspin.

More than 400 outgoing flights from San Diego International Airport were canceled between Friday and Monday, according to data from airline tracking site FlightAware. San Diego's airport had 364 delays and 48 cancellations on Sunday, according to FlightAware. As of Monday evening just 13 flights had been canceled. But some delays persisted.

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According to FlightAware, more than 100 outbound flights from San Diego were delayed by Monday evening. Nitza Valencia was waiting for her flight to Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday morning when a short delay was announced. She said she's trying to stay flexible.

"You're not really sure what to plan for so you're kind of just going with the flow," Valencia told KPBS. "We're practicing patience today. ", according to the agency. The rare nationwide shutdown, triggered Friday afternoon, marked only the second time U.S. airspace has been completely grounded since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

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Federal officials said over the weekend that the crisis stemmed from a routine telecommunications update gone awry. According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, defense contractor L3Harris was transitioning telecommunication lines from legacy copper wire to high-speed fiber optics at a remote facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, when a replacement router began malfunctioning. The faulty equipment flooded the air traffic control network with more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.

The resulting data overload crippled communications and radar feeds across 17 of the nation's 22 en route air traffic control centers, officials said.

"The minute we did that, the problem went away," Duffy said after technicians disabled transmission capabilities on 69 routers of the same model nationwide. Administration officials forcefully dismissed speculation surrounding the incident. Both Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that federal investigators found zero evidence of a foreign cyberattack or malicious intent.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford also dismissed theories linking the telecommunications glitch to the agency's recent expansion of SMART — an artificial intelligence- based flight-management tool. Bedford and Duffy clarified that the outage stemmed strictly from legacy hardware instability rather than the new AI software. The widespread shutdown has reignited intense debates on Capitol Hill regarding the fragile state of U.S. aviation infrastructure.

While Congress allocated $12.5 billion last year toward air traffic upgrades, Duffy and other administration leaders used the incident to advocate for emergency funding packages, arguing that decades-old analog systems remain vulnerable to unexpected catastrophic failures. Airport officials continue to advise travelers to check directly with their respective airlines for real-time schedule updates. United Airlines experienced a system-wide outage Monday afternoon, the company announced on social media.

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The Associated Press reported it was unclear how many flights were delayed as a result and the outage was resolved within two hours. I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too.

I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families. Charlotte Radulovich joined the KPBS team as a video journalist in 2022. As a video journalist, she shoots and edits video for our daily newscast, “KPBS Evening Edition,” and online platforms. She previously worked for the San Diego NBC/Telemundo affiliate.

She has a passion for storytelling and embracing different cultures. Born and raised in France, she is trilingual – speaking English, Spanish and French. Besides journalism, Charlotte spends time contemplating the ocean and enjoys roller skating. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.