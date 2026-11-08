San Diego FC’s frustrating season ends with 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City

SDFC finishes 13th in the Western Conference, one year after reaching the conference final.

Pedro Soma #15 and Samson Mashebinu #6 of San Diego State hug after their match against Sporting Kansas City at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 in San Diego, California.

San Diego FC’s season ended the way too many of its matches unfolded: plenty of possession, promising chances and one costly mistake that erased everything else. André Luiz converted a 76th-minute penalty kick Saturday to give Sporting Kansas City a 1-0 victory before 23,695 at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night, sending San Diego into the offseason with more questions than momentum.

Also read San Diego's Friday November 6th Forecast: Summer-like weekend ahead!

SDFC finishes 13th in the Western Conference, one year after reaching the conference final. Kansas City avoided finishing last overall in MLS after C.F. Montréal lost 2-0 to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Sporting KC took the tiebreaker on victories, seven to six.

“We were just a little bit maybe not decisive enough,” San Diego coach Mikey Varas said. “A little bit slow in our tempo, so we weren’t able to really put them under the pressure that we should. ”“A lot of the games have been a reflection of the season,” he said. The decisive play came when Kieran Sargeant fouled Luiz inside the penalty area.

Advertisement

Luiz drove his left-footed kick into the bottom right corner as goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega dove the other way. San Diego never seriously threatened an equalizer. SDFC controlled 63% of possession and held a 17-15 advantage in shots, but Kansas City put six on target to San Diego’s four. Sisniega made five saves; Kansas City’s Stefan Cleveland had four.

Kansas City entered with an MLS-record 81 goals conceded, but San Diego struggled to finish even its best chances. The warning signs appeared in a lively, scoreless first half. Jansen Miller #15 of Sporting Kansas City and Christopher McVey #97 of the San Diego FC head the ball during their match at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Cleveland stopped Marcus Ingvartsen’s left-footed attempt from the left side of the box in the fourth minute, then denied Bryan Zamblé’s header off an Anders Dreyer cross in the 16th. Ingvartsen headed another Dreyer delivery high and wide in the 39th. Kansas City was just as dangerous when it found space. Sisniega stopped Stephen Afrifa from outside the area in the 20th minute.

Three minutes later, Manu Duah blocked another Afrifa attempt before Sisniega saved Jansen Miller’s follow-up. The half’s most frantic sequence came in the 40th minute. Cleveland denied Zamblé from the middle of the area, and Kansas City immediately countered. Sisniega charged Afrifa and blocked his point-blank shot.

Advertisement

The exchanges captured San Diego’s recurring problem: controlling the ball without consistently breaking opponents down, then leaving space for counterattacks. Varas said the offseason must address both issues, along with making the team more effective when defending deep. San Diego FC coach Mikey Varas gestures to the crowd after their match against Sporting Kansas City at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 in San Diego, California.

San Diego had snapped a 10-match winless streak with last weekend’s 1-0 victory at St. Louis but could not build on it. Midfielder Onni Valakari said the inconsistency extended far beyond Saturday. Varas took responsibility, citing the team’s inability to string together results. The coach plans a comprehensive review of the roster and his own work before the 14-game MLS Sprint Season.

San Diego opens its next season Feb. 21 at LAFC. His closing message was both acknowledgment and challenge.

“It’s not the season any of us wanted,” Varas said. “When things are good, like last year, they’re never as good as you think they are. And when things are bad, they’re never as bad as they seem. ”