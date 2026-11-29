San Diego FC anNounces roster decisions for the 2027 season, exercising options on six players and declining nine, following a 13th place finish in the 2026 Western Conference. The club is negotiating with Aníbal Godoy and Ian Murphy while preparing for the new MLS Sprint Season.

San Diego FC has officially concluded its roster management activities for the upcoming 2027 MLS Sprint Season, announcing a comprehensive series of contract extensions and option declines. The club currently holds twenty-two players under contract for the future campaign, while simultaneously exercising options on six additional athletes and declining nine others. This strategic pruning of the squad aims to streamline the roster for the highly anticipated 2027 MLS Sprint Season. The announcement marks a definitive step in the club's long-term planning as they transition from the standard league format into the new competitive structure.

Among the key retention moves, the club exercised options for forward Bryan Zamblé, midfielders Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Gabriel Pirani, and defenders Ian Pilcher, Kieran Sargeant, and Oscar Verhoeven. These decisions signal a strong commitment to retaining core talent that contributed during the 2026 season. However, the club also made significant changes by declining options for several high-profile players. Forward Ema Boateng, who has since retired, saw his option declined, alongside Cédric Bakambu, Amahl Pellegrino, and Alex Mighten. The defensive line saw changes with options declined for Sam Vines, Wilson Eisner, and Willy Kumado. Goalkeepers Marcus Alstrup and Jacob Jackson also had their options not picked up. These moves are designed to clear salary space and open roster spots for incoming talent or internal promotions.

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While most decisions have been finalized, the club remains in active negotiations to retain midfielder Aníbal Godoy and defender Ian Murphy. Godoy joined San Diego ahead of their historic 2025 expansion season and has established himself as a pivotal figure in the squad. He has made sixty-nine appearances across all competitions for the club and holds the distinction of being Panama's most-capped player with one hundred fifty-eight international appearances. His experience spans twelve Major League Soccer campaigns, bringing valuable leadership to a team looking to rebuild its identity. The status of these two players remains fluid, with both parties working toward a mutually beneficial agreement before the close of the transfer window. Godoy first signed with the club after arriving as a free agent, following his time with LA Galaxy and participation in the FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 MLS Regular Season presented a stark contrast to the club's inaugural year, resulting in a disappointing finish that has prompted significant roster restructuring. San Diego FC concluded the season in thirteenth place in the Western Conference standings with a total of thirty-eight points. The team recorded nine wins, fourteen losses, and eleven draws during the campaign. This performance marked a substantial decline from the previous year when the team topped the Western Conference. The club missed out on the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs entirely, a result that has led to a reevaluation of the squad's depth and tactical approach. The current wave of roster changes represents the organization's attempt to return to the pinnacle of conference play after such a steep drop in performance.

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As the club heads into its offseason, the focus shifts immediately to the preparation for the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, which introduces a new competitive format. The crew will begin its pre-season campaign with an away match against Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on Sunday, February 21, 2027. The kickoff is scheduled for four in the afternoon Pacific Period. This opening fixture will serve as a critical early test for the newly shaped roster against one of the conference's formidable opponents. LAFC recently demonstrated their strength with Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga powering them to a winner-take-all Game 3 victory against St. Louis, highlighting the challenge San Diego faces immediately. The squad's first home match of the new season will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2027, at seven in the evening Pacific Time. They will host Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium. This home opener is expected to draw significant attention from fans eager to see how the revised lineup performs on home turf.

The finalized roster for the 2027 season consists of a balanced mix of experienced veterans and emerging talent across all positions. The goalkeeping corps features Duran Ferree, CJ Dos Santos, and Pablo Sisniega, providing depth and competition behind the backline. The defensive unit includes Manu Duah, Christopher McVey, Ian Pilcher, Kieran Sargeant, Osvald Søe, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson, and Oscar Verhoeven. In the midfield, the club retains Alejandro Alvarado Jr., Pedro Soma, David Mimbang, Gabriel Pirani, Jeppe Tverskov, Onni Valakari, and David Vazquez. The forward line is anchored by Elias Achouri, Bryan Zamblé, Anders Dreyer, and Marcus Ingvartsen. Anisse Saidi joins on loan to add additional attacking flair to the squad. This composition reflects a strategic effort to maintain stability while injecting fresh energy into key areas of the pitch as the club aims for redemption in the upcoming season. The ownership and management view this restructuring as essential for surviving the competitive landscape of the upcoming winter transfer period and the unique demands of the sprint season format.