San Diego ER nurse survives helicopter crash during the Baja 500

Katie Lowe survived a helicopter crash during the popular off-roading race in Mexico called the Baja 500.

An Emergency Room nurse is healing after what she thought would be a routine day on the job turned into a disaster. An emergency room nurse is on the mend after what she thought would be a routine day on the job.

Katie Lowe survived a helicopter crash during the popular off-road race in Mexico called the “Baja 500. ” Lowe was flying in the chase helicopter when it crashed during a refueling incident. NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada has her story of survival. Katie Lowe survived a helicopter crash during the popular off-roading race in Mexico called the Baja 500.

As a team air medic for the Baja 500 race, Katie Lowe never thought her crew would be in need of medical assistance.

“There were strong winds,” Edwin Lopez who witnessed the crash said. “I believe that played a huge factor in them spinning. ”“They just went up in the air again and that’s when we noticed the spinning going on and them hitting the ground,” Lopez said.

“I just have never felt that before, not knowing whether or not I was going to live or die so it was pretty scary and I’m just grateful to be alive. ” Katie said.

“I felt like I couldn’t take a deep breath because or catch my breath because every breath I took was so severe. ” Lopez remembers the helicopter crashing to the ground and rolling over. Upon seeing the pilot bleeding from his head, she said her medical instincts kicked in.

“But once I clicked out, I landed on my hands and knees and I went to try to go over towards him and the pain in my back was just so severe,” Katie said. Lopez was among the rescue team that pulled them to safety. Once they turned off the engine, they pulled both of them out of the helicopter. Katie and the pilot were both flown back to Brownfield Airport where her husband Mike was waiting for her.

“We’re incredibly grateful for everything that everyone did to take care of her and get her home,” Lowe said. Katie sustained compression fractures to her T7 and T8 vertebrae, along with a rotator cuff tear, and a labrum tear. Katie said they’ve been checking in on each other every day. Katie said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Katie said she’s overwhelmed with the love and support she’s received from friends and the community. Now she’s focused on getting an adjustable bed to begin her road to recovery and she said any help from the community would be much appreciated.





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