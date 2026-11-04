San Diego Election 2026: Key Races, Propositions, and Voting Results

San Diego County voters decide key 2026 midterm races and 14 statewide propositions. Learn about voting deadlines, ballot measures, and results after polls close.

Election Day has arrived in San Diego County as registered voters exercise their democratic right to shape the future of local and statewide governance. The 2026 midterm election features critical contests for the governorship of California, the U.S. House of Representatives, and numerous city council seats across the region. NBC San Diego provides comprehensive analysis of local and statewide races alongside the latest results after the polls officially close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

California Governor Race and Congressional Control

California voters will choose a new governor to replace Gavin Newsom, who is terminating his current term after this year. The general election pits Democrat Xavier Becerra against Republican Steve Hilton in a high-stakes contest for the state executive office. The outcome of this race is critical, as it will determine the leadership of the most populous state in the Union for the next four years.

Also read Vote 2026: Midterm election results for Florida, Georgia, local races for Nov. 3, 2026

The balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives could be determined by several key races in California, including the contest in District 48, which includes part of San Diego. The results in this district are significant because they will determine if the state's redistricting efforts have paid off for Democrats in securing or maintaining their majority. These congressional outcomes are closely watched nationally as they influence the legislative agenda for the upcoming Congress.

Ballot Measures and Proposition Breakdown

California voters are deciding on 14 statewide propositions, including controversial measures such as the so-called Billionaire Tax, an affordable housing proposition, and a voter ID measure. These propositions span issues like housing, taxes, environmental regulations, and election rules, directly impacting the lives of residents. NBC 7 politics reporter Joey Safchik broke down everything needed to know about the ballot measures, providing a detailed guide for voters navigating the complex array of choices.

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Using an expandable graphic, voters can access a breakdown of what to know about each measure. By clicking on a specific proposition, residents can see more information about what will happen if it does or does not pass. This resource is essential for understanding the potential real-world consequences of each measure, ranging from changes in tax structures to modifications in government oversight.

Local City Races and Council Dynamics

Mayoral races are being determined in the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, National City, Poway, San Marcos, Vista, and La Mesa. These local elections are crucial for determining the direction of municipal services, zoning laws, and community development in each respective city. Residents in these areas are urged to participate actively as the outcomes will define local governance for the next term.

San Diego City Council races could shift the overall makeup of the city's representation further left, potentially altering the political landscape of the city's legislative body. Local races also include two seats on the San Diego Board of Supervisors and congressional contests in the 48th and 49th districts. San Diego County voters will play a part to determine key statewide races and measures in the 2026 midterm election, and will also have a hand in shaping the future of San Diego County and city offices.

Voting Deadlines and Provisional Ballot Rules

Early in-person voting began on October 24 at select vote centers, and mail ballots were sent to registered voters starting the week of October 5. Ballots are due when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Anyone who is in line at a vote center by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be able to cast their ballot. For those mailing their ballots through the USPS, it must be postmarked on Tuesday. If you think you may be cutting it close, you can also drop your ballot at a secure drop box before 8 p.m.

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The deadline to register to vote for the November 3 election was October 19. If you missed the deadline, eligible Californians who may have missed the deadline can still vote. California allows conditional voter registration through Election Day. Voters can register and cast a provisional ballot at either a county vote center or the Registrar of Voters office. To register, you still must meet the criteria to be a registered voter, including being a U.S. citizen, a California resident, and 18 years of age or older on Election Day.

If you are eligible to become a registered voter, go to the Registrar's office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, or any vote center to register to vote using a provisional ballot. While the ballot is provisional, your vote will be counted once your registration status has been verified. In most cases, California does not require voters to show ID at the polls, but you may need to show ID if you meet specific requirements regarding first-time federal voting or mail registration without a California ID.