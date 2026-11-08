San Diego Developers Turn Office Buildings into Affordable Housing to Meet Growing Demand

As affordable housing needs rise in San Diego, developers are repurposing downtown office towers, such as the 610 W. Ash Tower, into multi-family residential units to provide lower-cost living options with access to city amenities.

As San Diego sees a growing need for affordable housing, developers are getting creative in their approach to help meet the need. NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada explains.

As San Diego sees a growing need for affordable housing, developers are getting creative in their approach to help meet the demand. WATCH HERE “It’s really fun to walk by the building that I used to work in about 20 years ago,” Alan Kholos who happened to be walking by the building said.

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Richard Gonor, managing director with Jones Lang LaSalle, a real estate agency that leases and sales downtown office properties, said the developer plans to convert that 19-story building into a multi-family redevelopment.

“They realized the opportunity for somebody to come in acquire the property, convert it to a different type of use, in this case apartments, and offer it back to the community with a great location and at a lower and better price point than they might find at another location within the little Italy area,” Gonor said. “Affordability is something that you think of in rural areas, but in downtown San Diego you have all the great amenities, the walkability, the restaurants” Gonor said.

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“We’re kind of excited because it’s going to mean more business, more clientele upstairs, so we just thought it was going to be a good idea,” Mejia said. More than a mile away from the 610 W. Ash Tower, Vintage Housing also plans to convert 707 Broadway into a 200-unit affordable housing building.

It’s part of a larger trend happening in the downtown area that includes 101 Ash Street, Tower 180, and 530 B St. “Projects like 610 W. Ash and other conversion projects, that just offers another price point in a high demand area that’s growing and that we’re starting to see a lift in the office market,” Gonor said. Kholos said he’s excited for how these projects will help stir the San Diego economy.

“I think it’s so important for us to share our ideas, how we as a community take what we have and make best use of it, so that we can have better living, which means affordable places to live, proximity to jobs, and proximity to all the small business that have grown up and need our support,” Kholos said.