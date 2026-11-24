Following a Democratic blue wave in the midterms, San Diego congressional representatives, including Scott Peters and Juan Vargas, have outlined plans to demand accountability and policy changes regarding the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics. The delegation expressed concern over arrests occurring near sensitive locations such as schools and pushed back against the administration's mass deportation agenda, citing community safety and economic importance.

U.S. Rep. Scott Peters speaks during a press conference addressing the legislation, oversight and reforms to immigration enforcement outside of the Edward J. Schwartz federal building on Monday in San Diego.

Members of San Diego’s all-Democrat congressional delegation outlined their post-midterm priorities on Monday, notably plans to press for accountability and policy reforms on immigration enforcement. As Congress prepares for a reshuffle following the so-called blue wave of Democrats winning seats in this general election, incumbent U.S. Reps.

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Scott Peters and Juan Vargas, along with Congressmember-elect Marni von Wilpert, are pushing back on the Trump administration’s heightened tactics to carry out its mass deportation agenda.

“Voters placed their trust in Democrats to make a change, and now we have to deliver,” Peters said Monday at a news conference outside the Edward J. Schwartz federal building in downtown San Diego, joined by immigration advocates and school officials. “Donald Trump is still going to be the president for two more years, and we have to keep beating this drum that this is wrong and … we’ve got to make it stop.

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Immigrants are a vital part of our economy and our community. Under the Trump administration, this community is under constant attack,” he said.throughout San Diego.

Some arrests have occurred near schools, most recently involving a parent in Encinitas during morning drop-off last week.to Congress members by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership earlier this year, during the first 14 months of President Donald Trump’s second term, 1,454 immigration arrests occurred “in or near” sensitive locations in San Diego and Imperial counties, such as churches, schools and hospitals. However, the federal agency has repeatedly stated that it does not target schools. U.S. Rep.

Scott Peters, second from left, speaks to U.S. Congressmember-elect Marni von Wilpert before a press conference addressing the legislation, oversight and reforms to immigration enforcement on Monday. Last week, an 8-year-old Haitian boy in San Diego was released from federal custody and reunited with his family. The third-grade City Heights student had been taken into custody after a routine appointment with ICE, sparking public outcry and demands from school officials and elected leaders.

“We oppose that. We’ve got to stop it,” said Peters.

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“And in the 120th Congress, Democrats will fight back. ”, which would create a pathway for legal status for so-called dreamers, or people who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children, and eligible immigrants with temporary protection status. , which would bar immigration enforcement within 1,000 feet of sites such as schools and churches, “except under exigent circumstances. ” Despite the Democrat-majority Congress, Vargas acknowledged the battle ahead, given the potential for a Trump veto.

Still, the president has“The American people have spoken, saying, ‘Enough is enough,’ yet who did he put in ? Stephen Miller,” he told reporters in Spanish. Von Wilpert, who has been serving on the San Diego City Council, is expected to be sworn in when Congress reconvenes in January. Her win in the 48th District flipped a congressional seat that had been held by a Republican.

The Congress member-elect endorsed Peters’ bill, highlighting the need to hold ICE accountable for its tactics, which she says are instilling fear in immigrant communities.

“We will use every tool available to us in the majority,” von Wilpert said, “whether that is subpoenaing members of the Trump administration to explain their actions to the public, whether it’s getting documents to understand exactly how many people have been detained, and what are their conditions and where are they going. ”