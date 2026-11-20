Randal Tanner died in 2023 from injuries sustained in 2019 when San Diego County sheriff's deputies pinned him down while attempting to tow his van. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, but District Attorney Summer Stephan will not file criminal charges, stating deputies did not use excessive force during a lawful detention.

Randal Tanner’s death in 2023 — four years after he was paralyzed when San Diego County sheriff’s deputies pinned him to the ground as they prepared to tow his van — was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Randal Tanner’s death at the hands of San Diego County sheriff’s deputies was ruled a homicide, but District Attorney Summer Stephan will not file any criminal charges related to the case. Tanner was being legally detained at the time he was paralyzed in 2019, and the injuries he suffered while trying to convince deputies not to impound the van he called home did not amount to excessive force, the District Attorney’s Office said.as a result of the encounter and spent the rest of his life in rehabilitative and skilled nursing homes.

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He succumbed to his injuries in 2023 at 58. The Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the death and ruled the case a homicide.

“The deputies who lawfully detained Mr. Tanner on May 31, 2019, did not apply excessive force in doing so,” Stephan spokesperson Tanya Sierra said in a statement. “The deputies, therefore, do not bear criminal liability for Mr. Tanner’s 2023 death. ” The District Attorney’s Office decision was disclosed this past week after The San Diego Union-Tribune requested an update on the review Stephan announced this summer.

It effectively closes the troubling case of a homeless man who died after being gravely injured during an encounter with sheriff’s deputies, who sought to confiscate Tanner’s broken-down van because his vehicle registration had expired. The decision also is the third time in recent years that Stephan has declined to file criminal charges in response to homicide findings by the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

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In announcing the lack of charges, the District Attorney’s Office spokesperson also cited a state Penal Code section.

“If death occurs beyond the time of three years and a day, there shall be a rebuttable presumption that the killing was not criminal,” the law says. “More than three three years transpired between the lawful detention and Mr. Tanner’s unfortunate death,” Sierra said. “Once again, Randy Kelley Tanner has slipped through the cracks, this time it was simply by living too long,” he said.

“I have no more information about what actually happened to him on that day than I had years ago. “I still only know he never moved his body from that moment his head hit the concrete curb corner until he died from complications of the injury,” Tanner said. Records show Deputies Donald Glover and Trissa Taguacta noticed the illegally parked and unoccupied GMC Safari in Otay Mesa in 2019 and made the decision to tow the vehicle.

Tanner approached as they waited and pleaded with the deputies not to impound his van. He was invited to remove whatever property he wanted before the tow truck arrived, and was tossing things to the sidewalk when something nearly hit Glover. The deputy perceived that as a threat and took Tanner to the ground. Tanner struck his head squarely on the curb and immediately called out his injury.

“I can’t move, I’m paralyzed,” he shouted, according to body-worn camera footage released by the Sheriff’s Office years later. The county Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, or CLERB, investigated the Tanner case in 2020, just months after the altercation. It found Glover’s actions were justified and Taguacta did not employ excessive force.

Because of the way events unfolded – an excessive-force complaint that was unsubstantiated and Tanner surviving for four years – details of the case were not widely publicized until earlier this year.

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“He developed quadriplegia, cervical spinal cord contusion injury, cervical myelopathy and neurogenic shock secondary to an altercation with police on May 31, 2019,” the autopsy said. “The decedent had resided in multiple care facilities since the incident,” the report added. “He reportedly remained wheelchair bound and retained some gross movement of the arms but was unable to use his hands.

”As part of its compliance with a state law requiring California law enforcement agencies to disclose misconduct investigations, the Sheriff’s Office posted initial reports and some video of the incident on an One video shows Tanner tumbling to the ground and calling “I need a doctor, I need a doctor” several times after striking his head and lying prone in the street. Richard Tanner said the videos he studied raise several questions about what the two deputies stated in the reports they filed after the incident.

The contradictions convinced him that neither the Sheriff’s Office nor CLERB properly investigated what happened back in 2019.

“How the deputies treated Randy after the take-down seems just as important as the take-down itself, which seems unjustified in the videos,” the surviving brother said. “If Randy’s neck and spinal cord had not already been severely damaged by the fall … he would certainly have suffered even more damage by the way the deputies were pulling and pushing Randy’s body around after Randy already said he was paralyzed,” he added.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has at least twice before issued homicide findings in the deaths of people who died in sheriff’s custody. The District Attorney’s Office did not file criminal charges in response to either of those deaths.

“While elements of self-neglect were present, ultimately this decedent was dependent upon others for his care; therefore, the manner of death is classified as homicide,” the deputy medical examiner wrote.at the time that changes had been instituted inside her jails to improve the level of care for people in custody. But the next year, Keith Bach died in jail after his insulin pump ran short of medicine. The pump’s warning alarm had beenThe Bach case also was ruled a homicide.

The families of both men filed wrongful-death lawsuits against San Diego County. Bach’s widow collected a