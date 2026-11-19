San Diego is reducing sidewalk repair permit fees by 94 percent for eligible homeowners and business owners, lowering costs from up to 3,000 dollars to 190 dollars. Property owners still must pay for concrete and construction work and remain responsible for maintaining sidewalks in front of their property under California law.

The city charges a permit fee to get sidewalk repair s done, and now they are making changes to cut that cost for homeowners. Some will benefit and others will not.

NBC 7’s Jackie Crea explains. San Diego is cutting sidewalk repair permit fees by 94% for eligible homeowners and business owners, reducing the cost from as much as $3,000 to $190.

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However, property owners will still be responsible for paying for the concrete and construction work. The new sidewalk repair program aims to make it less expensive for property owners to fix damaged public sidewalks. But not everyone qualifies, and the city says repairs to driveways or curbs could require a different, potentially more expensive permit. For Nancy Keys, who bought her home in University Heights 30 years ago, the sidewalk in front of her property is much older than that.

Although sidewalks are public walkways, California law makes homeowners responsible for maintaining the sidewalk in front of their property. That responsibility can include damage caused by trees and tree roots, deteriorating or cracked concrete, weather conditions and normal wear and tear. Mild earthquake rattles area northeast of Borrego Springs The city says some of its 4,550 miles of sidewalks date back more than a century.

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Through the new program, officials hope to encourage more repairs while lowering the permitting costs for property owners. The fee reduction does not cover the actual repair work. Homeowners and business owners must still pay for construction and concrete, and they could be held liable if someone is injured on a damaged sidewalk.

"Nervous, anxious. Like, everybody pick your feet up and watch where you're walking," she said. The city says more than 340 of 550 identified sidewalk repairs have been completed so far, saving property owners more than $1 million in fees. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.