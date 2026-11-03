San Diego County Voters Decide State Senate and Assembly Races

Voters in San Diego County will decide four state Senate and seven state Assembly seats on Tuesday, with key races featuring incumbents and new challengers.

Voters in San Diego County will determine the outcome of four state Senate seats and seven state Assembly seats on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment for regional representation. The upcoming election features a mix of established incumbents seeking to retain their positions and fresh candidates aiming to break into the legislature. Several high-profile contests highlight the intense competition for these critical legislative roles across the county.

Senate Districts Define Key Policy Battles

Democrat Steve Padilla leads Republican Art Hodges in the 18th Senate District, which includes South Bay San Diego and parts of Imperial, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Padilla secured nearly sixty-four percent of the vote in the June primary against his sole opponent. He aims to address cross-border pollution in the Tijuana River Valley and reduce electricity costs attributed to data centers. Hodges, a Chula Vista resident and Pentecostal bishop, focuses on parental rights and religious freedom alongside cost-of-living concerns.

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In the 32nd Senate District, which covers Julian and other backcountry areas along with portions of Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, Republican Kelly Seyarto holds a narrow lead over Democrat Tiffanie Tate. Seyarto won just over fifty-eight percent of the vote in the June primary. A retired firefighter and former mayor of Murrieta, he blames overregulation for high living costs and prioritizes affordable healthcare access. Tate, a medical doctor and U.S. Navy veteran, proposes expanding Medi-Cal eligibility and increasing funding for safety net programs like CalWORKs and SNAP.

Competing Views on Housing and Economy

Democratic incumbent Catherine Blakespear faces Republican challenger Laura Bassett in the 38th Senate District. This district spans from Mission Bay through North County into southern Orange County. Blakespear captured nearly fifty-five percent of the vote in the June primary. She plans to combat the affordability crisis by supporting small businesses and increasing housing supply, while also addressing homelessness through shelter availability and mental health resources.

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Bassett, a licensed professional fiduciary from Oceanside, argues that excessive taxes and regulations drive up the cost of living. She promises to lower everyday costs, halt new taxes, and reduce wasteful state government spending. Her platform also emphasizes environmental issues affecting beach communities, including coastal erosion. This race underscores the divergent approaches to economic management between the two candidates.

New Blood Challenges in the 40th District

The 40th Senate District covers a wide swath of San Diego, including University City, Miramar, Sorrento Valley, Mira Mesa, and East County past Mount Laguna. The seat, previously held by Republican Brian Jones, is now contested by Democrat Mara Elliott and Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane. Elliott received nearly forty-eight percent of the vote in the June primary. A former San Diego City Attorney, she plans to tackle affordability by standing up to entities driving up healthcare, housing, and education costs.

Calling on her prosecutorial background, Elliott also prioritizes public safety, aiming to prevent gun violence and ensure treatment for those with drug addiction or mental health issues. Bruce-Lane, a businesswoman who previously ran for the state Assembly in 2024, narrowly advanced over fellow Republican Ed Musgrove. She opposes tax hikes and regulations that hinder housing construction, citing wasteful government spending as a primary concern.

Assembly Races and Next Steps for Voters

Republican incumbent Laurie Davies seeks a fourth term in the 74th Assembly District, which spans North County into southern Orange County. She faces Democrat Sergio Farias. Davies received fifty-two-point-three percent of the vote in the June primary election. Her re-election bid highlights the competitive nature of the Assembly races alongside the Senate contests.

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These twelve races represent a significant shift in the political landscape of San Diego County. Voters will weigh the records of incumbents against the promises of challengers on critical issues such as housing, healthcare, and economic regulation. The results will shape state policy for the next two years, impacting residents across multiple counties.