San Diego County Teen Deaths Highlight Tragic Flu Season

San Diego County is experiencing a particularly severe flu season, with multiple teenage deaths linked to the virus. Health officials urge vaccination and preventative measures as cases continue to rise.

A 16-year-old boy from San Diego County 's north coastal region died from the flu in December. He had underlying health conditions and did not receive a flu shot this season, according to a spokesperson for the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency. This is one of several flu-related deaths among teenagers in San Diego County this season. Three other teenagers, all who contracted Influenza A, died from the flu in December and January.

None of them were vaccinated against the flu this season, health officials said, and only one had other medical conditions. The agency released the following information about the teens, who all contracted Influenza A, including when they died: January 5: A 17-year-old girl from San Diego County's north inland region (Details about the other deaths were not provided). 'These recent flu deaths among our youth are tragic and concerning as we head into what historically is the peak of flu season,' Dr. Ankita Kadakia, interim public health officer, said earlier this month. 'The flu vaccine is the best protection against getting seriously sick and preventing death. This has been a particularly long and difficult flu season compared to recent years and it's not over yet.' Around 80% of 5- to 17-year-olds in San Diego County did not receive a flu shot this season, the county said in a statement.Dr. Mark Beatty, the county's assistant medical director for epidemiology and immunization, said last week the county is experiencing a late-season surge in cases. He hasn't seen a similar spike since the 2021-22 flu season. San Diego County has already surpassed its average number of pediatric deaths during an entire flu season. In San Diego County, the number of deaths already recorded during the 2024-25 flu season — which is tracked from July to July — has already surpassed the 52 deaths recorded during the 2023-24 season and the yearly average of 30. The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The COVID-19 vaccine does not work against the flu or vice versa. Health officials also advise frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, masking indoors and staying home when sick to help prevent the spread. Cases of influenza are especially serious for at-risk individuals, such as immunocompromised, elderly, young, pregnant or those who have health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. It's not too late to get a flu shot, experts say. The U.S. flu season typically goes through the spring, and we may not have seen the peak yet. Health officials said even if you've already gotten sick with the flu this season, there is still a chance you can pick up another strain. They urge everyone 6 months and up to get vaccinated. County officials reminded the public the flu vaccine is available at doctors' offices and pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance. People with no insurance can access free flu shots through various county-sponsored programs





