San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Ricky Garcia arrested for alleged sexual relationship with Las Colinas jail inmate

Deputy Ricky Garcia, 37, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of engaging in multiple sexual encounters with an incarcerated woman at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

A San Diego County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of engaging in a sexual relationship with an incarcerated woman at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, according to authorities.

Ricky Garcia, 37, has been a member of the regional law enforcement agency since March 2018. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility upon his arrest. The investigation began after a co-worker reported concerns that inappropriate actions might be occurring between a deputy and an incarcerated person at the Las Colinas women's jail. The Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit immediately began to investigate the allegations.

Also read Deputy arrested on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a Los Colinas inmate

Sheriff Kelly Martinez Calls Crimes Abhorrent

During the ensuing internal investigation, Garcia was placed on administrative assignment and removed from any responsibility of overseeing incarcerated persons, according to a sheriff's statement. Sheriff Kelly Martinez called the purported crimes abhorrent and said they represent a violation of public trust. People in the custody of the Sheriff's Office are among the most vulnerable, and their rights must be protected, Martinez said.

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We will not tolerate criminal behavior in our ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions, she added. I appreciate the hard work of the investigators on this case and their integrity in investigating wrongdoing by a fellow deputy. The department said the deputy involved was placed on administrative assignment and removed from any responsibility of overseeing incarcerated persons while the investigation continued.

Under state law, it is illegal for a jail staff member to engage in sexual activity with an inmate, regardless of whether the acts are consensual. The case is the latest in a string of scandals involving California correctional officers accused of sexually abusing women behind bars. In 2025, former correctional officer Gregory Rodriguez, 57, was sentenced to 224 years in prison after being convicted of more than 60 charges stemming from the sexual abuse of inmates.

Previous Correctional Officer Sentenced To 224 Years

Rodriguez worked as a guard at the women's prison, where prosecutors said he preyed on women in his custody. In 2019, former San Diego sheriff's deputy Richard Fischer was found guilty of sexually assaulting 16 women while in uniform. Garcia's arrest follows an internal investigation by the sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit. Officials said the investigation was launched after the co-worker's report.

A San Diego County Sheriff patch is displayed on a deputy's uniform in San Diego. A San Diego County Sheriff logo is also displayed on a patrol vehicle in the city. The sheriff's office said Garcia was hired in March 2018 and had been assigned to the Las Colinas facility. The department has not released further details about the alleged encounters.

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Martinez said the department will hold employees accountable for their actions and praised investigators for their integrity in investigating a fellow deputy. The case remains under investigation.