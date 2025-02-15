San Diego County Sees First Significant Rain of Winter, but Drought Remains a Concern

A recent storm brought much-needed rain to San Diego County, offering a slight respite from the ongoing drought. While the rainfall is beneficial, experts warn that it is insufficient to fully alleviate the water deficit. The National Weather Service is closely monitoring the situation and predicting subtle improvements in the coming weeks. However, the region faces a high risk of an early fire season and potential water restrictions if rainfall remains scarce.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The National Weather Service is assessing the impact of the recent storm that brought precipitation to San Diego County . 'Yesterday was the first significant storm that we’ve had here in Southern California the entire winter,' Alex Tardy from National Weather Service San Diego stated. They explained that the region has transitioned from the driest start to the rainy season to the third driest ever recorded.

While this represents a slight improvement, San Diego County is not yet out of danger. 'We think we’ll see some improvement with this recent rain. But, we think it’ll be very subtle,' Tardy said. Tardy informed ABC 10News that most areas received 1 to 2 inches of rain during the storm. Receiving rainfall during this month is particularly crucial. 'When you miss storms in February, you get in a deficit significantly,' Tardy said. Tardy mentioned that the area is not anticipated to experience another storm this month. 'So our deficit was over 5 inches. And, when we get an inch and a half of rain, you can kind of do the math. We’re significantly below where we should and need to be,' Tardy said. Tardy showcased a map of the drought conditions for the region to ABC 10News. He pointed out that at the onset of winter – the rainy season – there was no drought. However, he said the region entered Extreme Drought Level 3 two weeks ago due to the driest start to the season. 'The current drought situation reflects that. We’re in the red, which is extreme. Nowhere else has seen the conditions go from basically a white map to a red like we have in Southern California,' Tardy said. Tardy told ABC 10News that following a storm like the one observed on Thursday, attention should be directed towards potential fire weather conditions later on. 'So if we only see one or two more storms and we ended up the year six inches below normal, that really set the stage for an early fire season. It sets the stage for actual drought impacts like water restrictions,' Tardy said. He emphasized that now is not a time to panic. 'That’s only because we still have March to go. We still have April. We still have the California water supply, the snowpack,' Tardy said. However, he stressed that drought is a recurring issue that requires reassessment each month. 'We just need to keep some type of storm cycle in the West to at least help us as we go forward,' Tardy said. 'Otherwise, you know, come this time in June, we will be looking at major extreme drought conditions persisting across Southern California.





