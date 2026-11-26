San Diego County public health officials Wednesday urged people to get the two-dose mpox vaccine after cases of the virus doubled this fall.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County public health officials Wednesday urged people to get the two-dose mpox vaccine after cases of the virus doubled this fall.

Since Oct. 1, the county has reported 45 cases -- more than half of the 77 cases reported in 2026. At the current pace, 2026 is on track to become the region's highest mpox year since the initial outbreak recorded 469 cases in 2022, health officials said. According to the county, the increase in cases do not constitute an outbreak, as multiple cases have not been tied to a single person, event or location.

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San Diego County has recorded 13 mpox-related hospitalizations this year, including 11 since July, when the first local Clade 1 mpox case was identified. No deaths have been reported.