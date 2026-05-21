San Diego County on Edge After Deadly Attack on Islamic Center

San Diego County religious leaders remain on edge after Monday’s deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego. Law enforcement officials have increased patrols around houses of worship, but Muslims feel vulnerable given the recent nationwide increases in Islamophobic threats and rhetoric.

San Diego County religious leaders remained on edge Wednesday in the wake of Monday’s deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, even as law enforcement officials said they were increasing patrols around houses of worship.

Muslims, in particular, said they felt vulnerable given that the teenage shooters targeted a mosque, violence that came amid recent nationwide increases in Islamophobic threats and rhetoric. But Muslim leaders both locally and nationally also promised to continue practicing their faith with courage, while at the same time preparing for the next hate-fueled attack, which one Muslim security expert acknowledged is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

The Islamic Center, located in Clairemont, reopened Wednesday, and worshippers streamed into the mosque in the evening for a sundown prayer. As they entered the center by the hundreds, passing a sidewalk covered in flowers and candles, the mosque’s security officers and at least two San Diego police vehicles were parked outside the building.

Monday’s attack claimed the lives of Mansour Kaziha, a 78-year-old founding member of the center; Nader Awad, 57, who lived across the street and rushed to the center, where his wife is a teacher, when he heard gunfire; and the center’s security guard, 51-year-old Amin Abdullah, who authorities have credited with saving scores of lives by exchanging gunfire with the suspects while initiating lockdown protocols. Prayer services for the three men are planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Snapdragon Stadium, with burial services to follow.

San Diego police on Wednesday did not provide any new details into their investigation of the shooting, which they are handling as a suspected hate crime. The attackers, Caleb Liam Vazquez, 18, and Cain Lee Clark, 17, met each other and became radicalized online, according to San Diego police and the FBI. The teens apparently took their own lives a short time after the attack.

Authorities across San Diego County have promised in the wake of Monday’s attack to increase patrols and law enforcement visibility around mosques, synagogues and other places of worship. We are one community, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said in a news conference Tuesday. You’re going to see a visible presence at places of worship throughout our county. Law enforcement is banding together to make sure that there is a feeling of being safe at every place of worship.

San Diego police did not respond to questions Wednesday about how exactly they’ve gone about increasing law enforcement presence at such sites. A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies are conducting increased patrols near houses of worship, including mosques, out of an abundance of caution. El Cajon has long served as a hub for Muslim families, mosques and community-based cultural centers, and is home to one of the largest concentrations of Arab Americans and Iraqi immigrant communities in the country.

A police spokesperson said the El Cajon Police Department has assigned a liaison to remain in contact with Muslim leaders across the city. Congregations can request additional patrols and support through the police liaison if necessary, Lt. Nick Sprecco said, adding that with prayer events planned for Friday at mosques across the city, it is the police department’s priority to provide reassurance and services.

I’m not feeling safe at all, said Tasnim Saleh, an office administrator at the Islamic Center of San Diego’s East County location in El Cajon. She said the center has been almost empty since Monday’s shooting. Saleh said the center has no security guard during the week — only on weekends, when large groups gather for prayer and weekend school.

The lack of security has left her worried about what could happen ahead of Friday prayers, which she said normally draws the attendance of more than 1,000 people. Everyone, especially women, are afraid to leave their homes because we are identified by what we are wearing, Saleh said, adding that many regular attendees have already expressed that they plan to stay home this weekend. Escondido police Capt.

Erik Witholt said his department has contacted mosques and other prominent religious facilities in the city. We’ve let them know that we’re going to do extra patrols, and to obviously be vigilant and encourage them to report things that they may not normally report as suspicious, Witholt said





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San Diego County Islamic Center Deadly Attack Islamophobic Threats Law Enforcement Patrols Muslim Leaders Hate-Fueled Attack Security Measures Prayer Services Burial Services FBI Investigation Radicalization Online Activity Police Liaison Reassurance And Services Safety Concerns Security Guards Prayer Events Congregations Additional Patrols Support El Cajon Police Department San Diego Police Department Escondido Police Department Muslim Families Mosques Community-Based Cultural Centers Arab Americans Iraqi Immigrant Communities Women’S Safety Identification Prayer Attendance

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