San Diego County Medical Examiner Releases Forensic Sketches of Five Unidentified Youths

San Diego County officials revolve cold cases by releasing new forensic sketches of five unidentified youths, seeking public tips to identify remains found between 1978 and 1999.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has officially reopened investigations into five long-cold cases involving unidentified youths, releasing detailed forensic sketches to the public. These efforts aim to identify remains that have been found across the county over a span of more than two decades, ranging from a toddler discovered in Rancho Bernardo to a teenage girl found in Chula Vista in 1978. The initiative represents a coordinated attempt to bring closure to families and solve mysteries that have persisted since the late 1970s.

Reviving Cold Cases With Forensic Artistry

The core mechanism behind this renewed push involves advanced forensic techniques and interdisciplinary collaboration. The Medical Examiner's Office is working closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, NamUs, Rady Children's Hospital, and professional forensic artists to generate new leads. This approach allows investigators to visualize what these individuals looked like in life, providing crucial visual data that was previously unavailable to the public or law enforcement.

Also read County medical examiner seeks public's help in mystery deaths in San Diego area

The cases date back significantly, starting with a ponytailed teen girl found in 1978. By leveraging modern forensic art and isotopic testing, officials hope to connect these skeletal remains to missing persons reports from different eras. The goal is to move beyond historical dead ends and create actionable leads that can finally answer the question of who these young people were.

The Sweetwater Reservoir Case and Wicca Tattoo

A prominent focus of the current release is the case of a youth found in Sweetwater Reservoir on January 2, 1999. This individual, estimated to be between 17 and 22 years old, had been in the water for approximately one to two days before a reservoir employee spotted his body about 15 feet from shore. He was located roughly 100 feet south of Circulo Margen, a residential street in Spring Valley, and was found dressed in a white polo shirt, black Levi's jeans, and boxer shorts.

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Forensic artist Joe Mullins, who teaches with the Forensic Science Program at George Mason University in Virginia, has been instrumental in this investigation. Earlier this year, Mullins live-sculpted a plaster reconstruction of the young man's face at San Diego Comic-Con International. The subject was described as dark-haired, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing about 166 pounds. He wore a gold-colored hoop earring in his left ear.

Investigators are particularly interested in a distinctive tattoo on his left shoulder, which features a flag containing the word "WICCA" atop a large ankh, a V-shaped bird in flight, and a pentagram. Officials suggest this imagery indicates an interest in mysticism or an earth-based religion. The youth is possibly Asian, American Indian, or Alaska Native, and the tattoo provides a unique identifier that could link him to specific subcultures or geographic regions.

Rancho Bernardo Toddler and Isotopic Clues

Another high-profile case involves a young child, likely between 2 and 4 years old, whose skeletal remains were found in Rancho Bernardo in a weathered canvas bag. The child had been dead for months, possibly much longer, when hikers discovered the body. The remains were inside a green and tan canvas travel bag in a wooded area near Pomerado Road and West Bernardo Drive, found on May 4, 2004.

The child was dressed in a red sweatshirt and red warm-up pants with tan and gray socks featuring red trim. Nearby, officials discovered additional clothing of both child and adult sizes. Forensic analysis has provided new insights, including isotopic testing which suggests the child's mother likely lived in the Southeastern United States during her pregnancy. This indicates the child may have spent his first year of life there before coming to California.

Forensic sketch of a child, between 2 and 4 years old, found dead in Rancho Bernardo on May 4, 2004. (Courtesy of San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office)

The child's features are consistent with being mostly White. Joe Mullins also live-sculpted the reconstructed face of this toddler at Comic-Con last year. These artistic reconstructions, combined with scientific data, offer the best chance for the public to recognize these individuals, as traditional identification methods have failed for years.

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Three Other Identified Remains From 1978 to 1995

The release also includes information on three other unidentified youths, each with distinct circumstances. On March 16, 1995, a Latino teen was found near the Tijuana River. He was possibly 15 or 16 years old, wearing black Attrak brand jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and black Puma shoes with a red stripe. He had cropped hair, a pierced left ear, and wore two crucifix necklaces.

A third case involves a boy between 12 and 16 years old found on the Imperial Beach shoreline on July 22, 1979. He was approximately 5 feet tall, weighed 98 pounds, and had brown hair. He wore Lee jeans and may have been White or Latino. Due to decomposition, little physical detail remains, but the clothing and location provide context for the search.

The oldest case dates to Valentine's Day 1978, when a jogger found the body of a teenage girl along Proctor Valley Road near the San Miguel Ranch area of Chula Vista. She had been dead for about two days and was found barefoot, wearing a white halter top and denim overalls. Her shoulder-length brown hair was in a ponytail, and she had extensive dental work and pierced ears.

The condition of this teenage girl was particularly severe, with the lower half of her body and hands burned extensively, making fingerprint identification impossible. Her face was bruised, and her left eye was swollen shut. A front tooth was broken, and her right ear was slightly malformed and smaller than the left. These specific physical traits, combined with the forensic sketches of all five individuals, are now the primary tools for identification.

County officials emphasize that any information, no matter how small, could be critical. The collaboration with NamUs and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ensures that these cases are cross-referenced with national databases, increasing the likelihood of a positive identification. The public is encouraged to review the sketches and report any potential matches to the appropriate authorities.