San Diego County economy shows robust employment gains driven by education and health services, outpacing national averages despite construction losses.

San Diego County economy demonstrated significant resilience in recent labor market reports, with job growth reaching 2.4 times the national average. The region added thousands of positions primarily through education and health services sectors, offsetting declines in other areas like construction. This performance highlights a shifting employment landscape that favors stable public service and healthcare roles over traditional industrial expansion.

Educational and Health Sectors Drive Hiring

October hiring activity was dominated by work related to education, as teachers and support staff continued to return to their positions after the summer break. Government hiring, which is mainly state education, added 5,200 positions during this period. This surge in public sector employment served as the primary engine for the month's positive labor data, reflecting the cyclical nature of school district staffing.

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Private education and health services followed as the second largest contributor to job gains, which includes work at private schools, universities and nursing sectors. This category was up by 4,300 jobs, indicating strong demand for both academic support and medical care. The combined strength of these two sectors underscores the region's reliance on knowledge-based and service-oriented industries for economic stability.

Construction Decline and Labor Force Adjustments

Only two sectors shed jobs during the reported period, with Construction experiencing the most significant losses. The construction industry, which has been on a downslide for months, lost 400 jobs in October. This decline is particularly notable because construction is typically a leading predictor of broader economic growth, and its weakness contrasts sharply with the opposite trend seen in national job gains.

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The tourism sector, which encompasses jobs at hotels, casinos, bars and restaurants, lost 300 positions. However, economists note that this reduction is fairly common for that time of year, representing a seasonal adjustment rather than a structural economic problem. Information industry employment, covering telecommunications, newspapers and the publishing industry, remained unchanged monthly.

The region's labor force was recorded at 1.65 million workers in October, down by 4,800 people month-to-month. San Diego County's labor force, defined as adults who either have a job or are actively looking for one, is down from a high of 1.68 million in March 2025. These recent numbers mark a reversal from the spring and summer trends, suggesting a cooling or normalization in workforce participation.

Unemployment Rates and Regional Comparisons

When adjusted for seasonal swings, San Diego County's unemployment rate in September was 4.4%, according to Daniel Enemark, chief economist of the San Diego Regional Policy and Innovation Center. This rate places the county in the middle of the pack compared to other larger California regions. For comparison, the unemployment rate was 4.6% in Los Angeles County, 4% in Orange County, and 3.7% in San Francisco County.

Other nearby counties showed varying rates, including 3.9% in Santa Clara County, 5.1% in Santa Cruz County and 5.5% in Riverside County. State officials do not seasonally adjust jobless rates for individual counties, meaning these figures represent raw data points that must be interpreted with caution. Despite the fluctuations, the overall job growth figure remains strong relative to national benchmarks.

Corporate Job Openings and Geographic Distribution

Corporate hiring needs were concentrated among major local employers, with General Atomics holding 762 job openings. Scripps Health followed with 689 positions, while Qualcomm had 672 openings. Northrop Grumman listed 666 vacancies, and Sharp Healthcare had 565 job ads. These figures highlight the persistent demand for skilled workers in technology, defense, and healthcare.

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At the profession level, retail salespersons represented the most open job ads, with 1,905 positions available. Registered nurses followed closely with 1,485 ads, and software developers had 1,241 openings. Other high-demand roles included first-line supervisors of retail workers with 1,217 ads, and home health and personal care aides with 1,026 positions.

Long-Term Trends and Future Economic Outlook

Over the past 12 months, San Diego County has added 22,900 jobs based on industry data collected by state labor officials. The Private education and health services category led this annual growth, up by 11,400 jobs. This long-term trend was driven by substantial gains in ambulatory health services, social assistance and nursing, indicating a sustained shift toward healthcare employment.

Professional and business services, including legal, scientific, waste management and architectural fields, added 4,900 new jobs. Leisure and hospitality grew by 4,800 positions, while other services such as laundry, maintenance and religious organizations added 2,500 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities, covering retail, wholesalers and warehousing, contributed 2,200 new roles.

Phil Blair, executive officer of staffing agency Manpower San Diego, expressed concern about the construction job losses. He emphasized that more housing, transportation infrastructure and childcare centers need to be built to sustain future growth. The contrast between San Diego's construction decline and national gains suggests a unique local economic dynamic that policymakers and business leaders are closely monitoring.