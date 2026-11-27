The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 54th time in 56 days Thursday, falling 2.4 cents to $5.502, its lowest amount since July 16 but its highest ever on Thanksgiving Day.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 54th time in 56 days Thursday, falling 2.4 cents to $5.502, its lowest amount since July 16 but its highest ever on Thanksgiving Day.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. The average price has fallen 92.5 cents over the past 56 days, including 3.8 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.7 cents less than one week ago and 60.2 cents less than one month ago, but 73.4 cents more than one year ago.

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It has increased 81.6 cents since the start of the joint U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump. The national average price dropped for the 33rd consecutive day, falling 3.1 cents to $3.555, its lowest amount since March 10 and its second- highest for a Thanksgiving behind 2022's $3.586. The national average price has fallen 74 cents over the past 33 days, including 2.8 cents Wednesday.