San Diego County Fair Signs Versa for Grandstand Concerts

The San Diego County Fair has appointed Los Angeles-based Versa to book the Grandstand Stage concerts for five years, aiming to diversify genres and enhance audience engagement through strategic talent acquisition.

The San Diego County Fair has officially selected Los Angeles-based talent agency Versa to manage the booking of its prestigious Grandstand Stage concert series through a comprehensive five-year agreement. This strategic partnership was established to drive larger attendance figures, increase musical diversity, and improve overall cost efficiency for the annual summer festival held in Del Mar. The decision marks a significant shift in how the fair curates its live entertainment, moving away from its previous vendor to a firm with a strong track record in both domestic and international music markets.

Strategic Rationale Behind Contract Award

Versa was chosen by the 22nd District Agricultural Association following a rigorous competitive procurement process that evaluated multiple proposals submitted by industry contenders. The district, which operates the fairgrounds and the 8,566-seat Grandstand Stage at the Del Mar Racetrack, sought a partner capable of navigating an increasingly competitive live entertainment landscape. Becky Bartling, the chief executive officer of the Del Mar Fairgrounds who previously served as the chief operating officer from 2006 to 2015 before assuming the top role in April, highlighted that the selection was driven by Versa's qualifications, deep industry relationships, and proven experience in talent buying and entertainment strategy.

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The fair administration noted that Versa demonstrated a unique ability to balance the booking of established, high-profile artists with the introduction of emerging talent. This approach is designed to resonate with the fair's diverse demographic of attendees while ensuring the lineup remains fresh and relevant. Bartling emphasized that the objective is not merely to secure the biggest names on paper, but to develop a high-quality, diverse lineup that appeals to the broad range of audiences who visit the county fair each summer.

New Musical Directions and Lineup Evolution

Under the new five-year contract, Versa plans to introduce K-Pop acts and expand the number of Electronic Dance Music, or EDM, shows to the fair's musical menu. This expansion builds upon the classic rock and country acts that have long been staples of the fair's summer season. The agency aims to utilize its global relationships to bring international flavor to the local stage, a strategy that includes recent work booking Imagine Dragons for their 2026 tour of China and providing entertainment strategy for the MoonPay X Games action sports league programming.

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Versa co-founders Jace Cohen and Toby Benson, who established the company in 2008, expressed their excitement about partnering with such a prestigious event. Benson noted that San Diego is a highly competitive market featuring major players like Live Nation and AEG, but the fair has historically succeeded by presenting something for everyone. The new management team intends to build on this legacy by leveraging their extensive network to identify opportunities that align with the fair's mission of cultural diversity and entertainment excellence. The contract requires Versa to book an estimated 20 shows per year, replacing Romeo Entertainment Group, which managed the series from 2024 through the previous summer when the lineup featured artists such as Chicago, Nelly, Maren Morris, Marshmello, and Demi Lovato.

Financial Structure and Local Expertise Integration

The financial framework of the partnership reflects a calculated investment in live music as a primary draw for the fair. The non-exclusive five-year contract stipulates that the district will pay $7,850 per show to Versa, resulting in a total cost of $157,000 per fair season. These funds are allocated to utilize the $80 million Grandstand Stage, a significant infrastructure asset that serves as the centerpiece of the festival's entertainment offerings. The pricing structure was deemed to offer greater cost efficiency compared to previous arrangements, allowing the fair to allocate resources more effectively across its various attractions.

To ground the international agency in local culture, Versa has brought in Senior Talent Buyer Noah Levinson, who grew up in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, less than five miles from the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Levinson, whose family still resides in the area, described the appointment as a full-circle moment, citing his first fair concert experience in 2011 with the Grammy Award-winning San Diego band Switchfoot as a pivotal influence on his career. His local perspective ensures that the international strategy of Versa remains attuned to the specific tastes and community spirit of San Diegans, aiming to shape the musical experiences of the next generation of fairgoers.