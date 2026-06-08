San Diego County Fair 'Once Upon A Fair' 2026

The San Diego County Fair is the greatest story our community has ever told. It's a tale of food, fun, friends, family, laughter, tradition, music, amazement, and pure, unbridled joy.

is the greatest story our community has ever told. It's a tale of food, fun, friends, family, laughter, tradition, music, amazement, and pure, unbridled joy.

The Fair — the largest and longest-running community event in San Diego County — makes its triumphant return from Wednesday, June 10, through Sunday, July 5, 2026 You won't want to miss your chance to live out your"happily ever after" at the 2026 San Diego County Fair! The San Diego County Fair is providing affordable options for guests this year, offering major deals and discounts on admission, parking, public transportation, rides, games, food, and entertainment.

Fair officials say their goal is to ensure that the Fair, which kicks off June 10, remains the best value for San Diegans’ entertainment dollar. Admission to the Fair already includes access to exhibits, animals and agriculture, community showcases, live music, strolling entertainment and performances on multiple stages throughout the Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair is also continuing popular discount programs and creating new ways to save.

Here is a breakdown of this year’s value deals and discounts:Advance purchase discounts: Fairgoers can save on on-site parking at the Fairgrounds by purchasing their parking online in advance through Free off-site parking: Fairgoers can park for free at Torrey Pines High School and take free shuttle buses to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Fair Tripper: The North County Transit District and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System have again partnered with the San Diego County Fair to offer the popular “Fair Tripper” deal.

The Fair Tripper is a combined ticket for same-day Fair admission and round-trip transportation aboard the COASTER train. Free shuttle buses will take guests between the Solana Beach COASTER Station and the Fairgrounds during Fair season. Opening Day Deal: Fairgoers entering the Fair between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 can receive admission for just $5.

Regular Wednesday pricing resumes after 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now at Advance Pricing: Guests who purchase admission online in advance can save on general admission and parking. Advance weekday adult admission starts at $17, while advance Friday, Saturday, and Sunday admission starts at $20. Albertsons | Vons | Pavilions: Discount admission tickets are once again available through participating Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions grocery stores, with savings of up to $8.50 per ticket.

These tickets can also be purchased in-store with cash. Kids Days: Children ages 12 and younger receive free admission every Friday during the Fair. Children 5 and younger are admitted free every day. Military & GovX Discounts: Discounted admission remains available for active-duty, reserve and retired military personnel through military ticket offices.

GovX will also once again offer special savings for first responders, teachers, government employees and other eligible groups. Season Passes: The unlimited admission Season Pass returns for 2026 at $65 and includes admission to any and all 20 days of the Fair season. $15 Value Meals: Dozens of Fair food vendors will again offer specially priced $15 value meal combinations featuring entrées, sides and drinks.

Foodie Fridays: Fairgoers can also expect the return of Foodie Fridays, featuring 50% off the Fair-tastic Food Competition finalist items from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Fridays. Pepsi Pay-One-Price Ride Days: Wednesdays and Thursdays are Pepsi Pay-One-Price Ride Days. Guests who purchase a ride wristband can enjoy unlimited rides from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for one low price. Fairgoers can purchase the wristbands online by June 9 to save $5.

BlastPass Early Bird Savings: Guests who purchase ride and game credits before June 10 can receive an additional 25% worth of bonus credits. Game On Fridays: Every Friday, games in the Fun Zone and Kids Zone are only four credits each from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Legoland 2-for-1 tickets: On Fridays, the Fair will distribute 2-for-1 admission coupons to guests for admission to LEGOLAND© California Resort in Carlsbad.

Northgate Market: A special deal is available in-store at Northgate Markets: 4 admission tickets and one parking pass for $86 – a savings of up to $39. Same-day admission with concerts: Grandstand concert tickets and many performances at The Sound will again include same-day Fair admission, allowing guests to come before and stay after their shows. Paddock Concert Series: Presented by Chevrolet, the Paddock Concert Series is included with the price of Fair admission.

The series includes national touring acts such as Hoobastank, Los Lonely Boys, and Blue Oyster Cult. Passport to Savings: The Passport to Savings coupon book also returns in 2026. The booklet features discounts on food, rides, games and shopping throughout the Fairgrounds. Dates and times of events are subject to change without notice.

Always check the event organizer's website for the most updated schedule before attending.





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