San Diego County will see temperatures cool through the weekend before a potentially significant storm system brings periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday, increasing the risk of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Dryer post-Thanksgiving Saturday ahead, with some rain chances Sunday night in the forecast, NBC 7 Meteorologist Greg Bledsoe says. San Diego County will see temperatures cool through the weekend before a potentially significant storm system brings periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday, increasing the risk of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will begin dropping Saturday as a low-pressure system moves north of the region. High clouds and stronger onshore winds will accompany the cooling trend, which will spread inland by Sunday, the NWS said. Along the coast, temperatures will fall into the 70s Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows generally in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Inland valleys will see highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday before cooling further Sunday, with overnight lows in the 50s.

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King tides and high surf have made for spectacular views along the coastline, but also has many wondering how much longer it will continue. In Coronado, neighbors say they saw water reach places they had never seen before. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada has more. Mountains will experience highs in the 50s and 60s Sunday, with overnight temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s.