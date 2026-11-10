San Diego County Election Results Continue to Shift in Close Local Races

The county registrar released new ballot results Monday evening, showing several tight races across North County, Orange County, and various cities remain too close to call as 185,000 ballots are left to count. Notable lead changes include Assembly District 74 and several city council and mayoral seats in Encinitas, Vista, Escondido, Coronado, and Lemon Grove.

player ready... The county registrar of voters dropped the latest batch of results Monday evening and predicted there were still some 185,000 ballots left to count.closest state races remained for state Assembly District 74, which covers portions of North County in San Diego and a large swath of Orange County.

In the week since Election Day, the race has already seesawed three times. Sergio Farias, the Democratic challenger, opened with a slim lead.

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Then incumbent Republican Laurie Davies moved past Farias by a few hundred votes. But with the latest results released Monday, Farias, a City Council member from San Juan Capistrano, recaptured his lead with an advantage of more than 3,700 votes, good for a lead of just over 2 percentage points at 51.06% to 48.94%.

In Encinitas, newcomer Rimga Viskanta, a trustee for the San Dieguito Union High School District, kept her edge over incumbent Mayor Bruce Ehlers — by a mere 57 votes. And in Vista, Kenneth Zuniga, a city Homeless Commission member, pulled ahead of former City Councilmember Joe Green by 459 votes. In Escondido, the gap narrowed in the mayoral race, with Elias Velasquez, a volunteer coordinator at Brother Bennos Foundation, ahead of incumbent Mayor Dane M. White by 240 votes.

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In Coronado, only 49 votes separated newcomers Rebecca King, an attorney and retired military spouse, and U.S. Navy Reserve pilot Ricky Hoyt in their battle for the second City Council seat, with King leading. Incumbent Kelly Purvis was far ahead of the two, with enough votes to keep her seat.

Similarly, in Lemon Grove, Joe Smith, a community engagement director and educator, led incumbent appointee Seth Smith by only 52 votes in a close race for the second City Council seat, with special education teacher Krystle Johnson well ahead to secure the other seat. In National City, Cindy López, a National School District governing board member, was ahead of incumbent Vice Mayor Luz Molina by a mere 45 votes in the race for the District 1 City Council seat.

In San Marcos, Justin Matsushita, a retired fire chief, led with 165 votes over Lindsey Smith, president of the San Elijo Hills Community Association, for the District 2 City Council seat. In Encinitas, Arielle Golden, a community organizer, was ahead of retired firefighter Ed Sprague by 63 votes in the race for the District 3 City Council seat. Several other races, including school boards and water districts, were also within a 2% margin, according to the county.

Oceanside’s Measure S, a half-cent temporary sales tax increase, also remained just shy of the 50% needed to pass, with a 238-vote margin. Staff writer Alex Riggins contributed to this report.