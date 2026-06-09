San Diego council repeals Balboa Park parking fees, reduces single-family trash fees

The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to end paid parking at Balboa Park by the end of the year and reduce trash fees for single-family homes.

Monday's votes were the formal action on the items as the council prepares to approve the city's budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year budget on Tuesday.

The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to end paid parking at Balboa Park by the end of the year and reduce trash fees for single-family homes. The decisions were made by the council in closed session last month, with councilmembers hedging their bets and compromising with opponents, rather than risk losing all possible revenue in lawsuits.

As a result, the paid parking will end on Dec. 31 and the trash fees will be reduced to $38.75 starting next year for the"typical" 95-gallon bin bundle -- a number adjusted for inflation from the initial proposal in 2021. Those using 65- or 35-gallon bins will pay"proportionally less.

" That amount will increase to $39.91 on July 1, 2028. The decision behind closed doors on May 20 was a win for opponents of the hotly debated fees, but also represented a compromise by requiring the group of homeowners suing the city over the trash fees to drop the suit, as well as a related group to end an effort to repeal the fees via ballot measure this fall.

"As the only council member who voted against both the trash fee and Balboa Park parking fees, I am pleased that the City Council has agreed to this settlement," Councilman Raul Campillo said. "Today, we are reducing the cost of living in San Diego and beginning the process of rebuilding San Diegans' trust in their city government.

Seniors who live on a fixed income and families struggling to pay their bills will see more money in their pockets, and small businesses and museums in Balboa Park will see their customers return.

"Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera reluctantly voted for the repeal of the parking fees, saying he wanted them removed for San Diego residents but to remain in place for visitors from other cities. "I do not think that San Diego is better off subsidizing vacations for those who can afford to visit here," he said before pointing a finger at smaller cities in the county.

"Unfortunately, when San Diego shows up to get our fair share of transportation funding , the cities that are most loud about the paid parking are the ones who block our funding through misrepresenting our population. " The city will immediately stop selling yearly passes for the parking, will stop selling quarterly passes on Sept. 30 and monthly passes by Nov. 30.

Those who have already purchased a yearly pass will get a prorated refund from the city. In January, the city broke precedent by charging San Diegans and visitors for parking in Balboa Park.

The council partially walked that back in February by allowing city residents verified through an online portal to park for free all day at seven of the 12 lots in Balboa Park -- Pepper Grove, Federal, Upper Inspiration Point, Lower Inspiration Point, Marston Point, Palisades and Bea Evenson lots. More than 3,000 San Diegans registered to be verified for the resident free parking program by mid-April, and the city collected nearly $700,000 for operations and maintenance in Balboa Park.

The zoo, which operates on an independent lease from the city, allows members to continue to park for free. In April, the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership announced that attendance at Balboa Park's museums was down 34% on average since paid parking went into effect, with some institutions dropping by 60%.

"This gives us a real light at the end of the tunnel," said Peter Comiskey, executive director of the partnership. "While this process was incredibly difficult, the ultimate resolution is very exciting for the future of Balboa Park. This is a meaningful moment that will preserve public access to one of San Diego's most treasured public spaces.

" Some of the park's larger institutions predicted more than $10 million lost in revenue from the lowered attendance alone, and jobs and program losses are a real threat, Comiskey said. The closed-door agreement last month also means the city must find the lost revenue -- or slash existing services -- from somewhere else, as a tense budget process for the 2026-27 fiscal year enters its final weeks.

A possible reduction of services includes the elimination of bulky item pickup and delay of an electric vehicle rollout.

"Today's City Council action reflects a compromise reached to protect the city from prolonged litigation and the risk of even deeper financial consequences that could have resulted in far more significant cuts to core services," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "Faced with the potential total loss of more than $150 million and the prospect of additional cuts to police, fire protection, libraries, parks, and neighborhood services, I supported a compromise that helps protect the city's financial stability and allows us to avoid a much more damaging outcome.

" A group of homeowners sued the city following the passage of Measure B, which ended 106 years of free trash pickup services for single-family homes. The plaintiffs alleged the fees violated Proposition 218, an initiative approved by California voters in 1996 that holds utility fees cannot exceed the costs of providing those services.

Former San Diego City Attorney Michael Aguirre, one of the attorneys representing the homeowners, said that while voters approved a monthly fee of between $23 and $29, the City Council approved imposing a nearly $44 monthly fee. In June 2025, the City Council passed the solid-waste fee. The Lincoln Club Business League began collecting signatures this winter to place the issue on the ballot.

"This is a significant victory for San Diego taxpayers, working families, and common sense," said Kevin Faulconer, president and CEO of the Lincoln Club Business League and former mayor of San Diego. "Because residents stood up and demanded accountability, the city came to the table. This agreement would save taxpayers more than $100 million over two years while restoring trust and transparency. Just as importantly, families should not have to pay to enjoy one of San Diego's greatest public treasures.

The rollback of paid parking at Balboa Park is another major public policy win for residents across the city and shows that standing up for affordability and quality of life produces real results.

" Single-family refuse pickup is funded by the city's general fund, which all residents pay into through property tax -- whether they rent or own a single-family home, a condominium or an apartment. The city takes away 300,000 tons of trash and 150,000 tons of recycling, compostables and yard waste annually.





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