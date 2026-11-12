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San Diego could host FIFA Women's World Cup up to quarterfinals

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San Diego could host FIFA Women's World Cup up to quarterfinals
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San Diego was included as one of 20 potential host cities in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica joint bid to for the 2031 competition.

United States' Crystal Dunn passes during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 1, 2023.

The city was one of 20 potential host cities for the 2031 Women's World Cup, according to the bid evaluation reportSan Diego scored 4 out of 5 in the facility section for Snapdragon Stadium and a perfect 5 for accommodation. According to the report, the stadium was proposed to host matches up to the quarterfinals.

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The report notes that Snapdragon Stadium is already home to "The stadium features modern technical and digital infrastructure designed to enhance the spectator experience, with clear sightlines and a record of hosting national‑level sporting and entertainment events," the report reads. San Diego was no stranger to World Cup action. This summer, it hosted two friendly matches between Switzerland and Australia, and Colombia vs. Jordan ahead of the men's tournament.

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As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

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