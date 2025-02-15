San Diego Converts Downtown Office Building into Shelter for Homeless Women and Children

The San Diego Housing Commission approved a plan to transform a downtown office building into a 210-bed shelter for homeless women and children. The new facility, Rachel's Promise Center for Women and Children, will be operated by Catholic Charities and offer supportive services to help individuals and families transition out of homelessness.

San Diego is set to transform a downtown office building into a shelter for hundreds of women and children, significantly expanding the city's capacity to address its growing homelessness crisis. The San Diego Housing Commission voted unanimously on February 14, 2025, to convert the structure into a 210-bed facility known as the Rachel's Promise Center for Women and Children.

This initiative, spearheaded by Catholic Charities, a non-profit organization already operating a smaller version of the same program, aims to provide comprehensive support services to vulnerable women and families. \ The existing Rachel's Promise shelter, with 40 beds downtown, will be closing this summer to accommodate new development. The new center, located a few blocks north of Petco Park at 733 Eighth Ave., will feature a mix of congregate areas and private rooms, with bunk beds reserved exclusively for children, ensuring accessibility for older and disabled adults. The facility will offer case management, therapy, and life skills classes, aiming to empower individuals and families to transition out of homelessness and into stable housing. \The San Diego Housing Commission has allocated nearly $1.7 million for renovations, launch, and 24/7 operations for the next several months. However, sustaining the center's operations will require annual funding exceeding $5 million, which will need to be approved by the City Council. This raises concerns as the City Council faces a budget deficit of approximately $250 million and calls for a comprehensive review of the city's homelessness budget. Despite the funding challenges, the Rachel's Promise Center represents a significant step forward in addressing the urgent needs of homeless women and families in San Diego. Demand for shelter beds far outstrips supply, with over 2,200 requests in January alone, but only 287 successful placements. The growing number of women and children seeking shelter highlights the urgency for innovative and sustainable solutions





