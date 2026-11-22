San Diego City Council voted 7-0 to remove Flock surveillance cameras. The decision follows public outcry over privacy concerns and historical precedents from 2020.

The San Diego City Council has officially voted to dismantle a controversial network of smart surveillance cameras equipped with automated license plate readers. The decision follows intense public debate and reflects growing skepticism regarding government use of AI-driven tracking technology in urban environments. On November 16, all seven council members cast their votes in favor of breaking the contract with Flock, marking a significant policy shift for the municipality. The unanimous 7-0 vote demonstrates a rare consensus among city leaders on the issues of privacy rights and civil liberties in the digital age.

The Mechanism of Flock Surveillance Technology

The system in question utilized a network of 500 cameras mounted on streetlights throughout San Diego. These devices were coupled with Flock automated license plate readers, which function as an artificial intelligence tool to create a searchable database of all vehicles within view. The technology was designed to capture images and convert them into data points for traffic analysis and parking availability. However, the primary function that drew scrutiny was the ability to track vehicle movements across the city in real time. This capability raised immediate questions about the scale of data collection and the potential for widespread monitoring of citizens.

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Stakeholder Positions and Civil Rights Concerns

Homayra Yusufi, a core member of the TRUST SD Coalition, emphasized the harmful risks these cameras posed to immigrant communities. The coalition, a consortium of civil rights organizations and privacy advocates, played a pivotal role in opposing the technology. Yusufi expressed fear that the surveillance incited anxiety among residents, particularly during the Trump administration's immigration crackdowns. The coalition argued that such tools enable government overreach and lack necessary oversight. They cited historical precedents where similar technologies were used without sufficient public consent or transparency.

UC San Diego professor Lilly Irani, also a member of the TRUST SD Coalition, highlighted the national scope of the concern. She described Flock not as a simple local video camera but as a national data-sharing network. Seth Hall, another coalition member, joined Yusufi in addressing council members during the November 16 meeting. They called for an immediate end to the partnership with Flock to protect resident privacy. The coalition's efforts were bolstered by a growing nationwide chorus of voices decrying the use of automated license plate readers.

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The Political Context and Historical Precedent

This vote mirrors a similar battle that occurred in 2020, when San Diego previously shut down an earlier smart city camera system. That initial system consisted of 3,000 smart streetlights, which were discovered by police only after more than a year had passed. By late summer 2020, the entire camera network went dark following public cries of privacy breaches. The current situation has brought back those same concerns, albeit with a smaller but more advanced technological footprint. Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera noted that the most persistent voices against the technology were young people fluent in technology but skeptical of its use.

Elo-Rivera described this skepticism as a rational fear rooted in understanding the capabilities of such tools. The historical context of the 2018 deployment of smart streetlights serves as a cautionary tale for current administrators. Police began using those earlier cameras to solve crimes, including high-profile incidents like a fatal shooting by a sheriff's deputy. The footage from those cameras was later used in legal proceedings, underscoring the powerful investigative potential of such surveillance. However, the public outcry during the previous cycle was sufficient to halt the program entirely before it could be fully integrated.

Immediate Impact and Removal Procedures

The consequences of the November 16 vote were immediate and comprehensive. By noon on Tuesday, all San Diego police officers lost access to the Flock system. Only two administrators retained access to facilitate the wind-down process. The city is currently working with Flock to ensure that all collected data is erased from their servers. Any data that had already been impounded as evidence in ongoing cases remains preserved as evidence. Data that was not downloaded before access was cut will be deleted, ensuring a clean break from the surveillance network.

The physical removal of the hardware is managed by Ubicquia, the company that provided the camera hardware. Ubicquia will remove all cameras at no cost to the city. This process is expected to take approximately seven weeks and is scheduled to begin on December 7. The city appears to have become the largest municipality in the country to shut off its mounted network of license plate readers. This move sets a significant precedent for other cities considering similar technologies.

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Flock's Response and Public Safety Implications

Flock, the technology provider, released a statement respecting the city's decision but strongly criticizing the move's impact on public safety. A Flock spokesperson noted that San Diego police solved countless crimes using their technology. They argued that removing a tool that actively helps solve violent crimes causes public safety to move backward. The company warned that cases will take longer to solve without this capability. Organized retail theft crews may operate with fewer obstacles, and missing children may not be returned home as quickly.

Victims of crimes may wait longer, or indefinitely, for justice if the technology is no longer available. The dispute highlights the tension between civil liberties and law enforcement efficiency. While advocates celebrate the protection of privacy, law enforcement agencies lose a powerful investigative asset. The city must now navigate the removal process while ensuring that public safety is maintained through alternative means. The long-term effects of this decision on crime rates and community trust remain to be seen, but the immediate shift marks a definitive end to the Flock era in San Diego.