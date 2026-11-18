San Diego Council voted to rescind use policies for Flock ALPR cameras and Ubicquia Smart Streetlights, ending mass surveillance. The city saves $2 million annually as vendors delete data and remove hardware.

The City of San Diego has officially terminated its use of automated license plate reader technology and smart streetlight surveillance systems. On Monday, the San Diego City Council voted to rescind the city's use policies for both the Flock Automated License Plate Readers and the Smart Streetlights operated by Ubicquia. This decisive action effectively bans the continued deployment of these technologies within the municipal jurisdiction. The move marks a significant shift in local privacy regulations and establishes a new precedent for municipal surveillance oversight.

The Council's vote was split by technology type, reflecting differing levels of consensus among lawmakers. There was a unanimous decision to eliminate the ALPR program, highlighting broad agreement among councilmembers regarding the controversial nature of license plate tracking. However, the vote for the Smart Streetlights was narrower, passing 5-to-2. This divided stance indicates some disagreement on continuous video surveillance, yet the majority still favored discontinuation. Without an active use policy in place, the City of San Diego is legally prohibited from utilizing either technology for police investigations or general monitoring.

Also read City council could cancel Flock contract following alleged SDPD misuse

San Diego Police Department officers lost access to the ALPR database immediately following the vote. All 500 Flock ALPR cameras installed across the city were scheduled to be turned off on Tuesday. The San Diego Police Department revoked access for all officers, with only two administrators retaining temporary access to close out the system. Lyndsay Winkley of the San Diego Police Department confirmed the urgency of the shutdown during Monday night's meeting, stating that vendors have pledged to deactivate systems within 24 hours.

The vendors, Flock and Ubicquia, are required to deactivate and delete all collected data within 24 hours of the Council vote. This includes license plate numbers, vehicle characteristics, and location logs. The city requires formal notification from the vendors confirming the deletion of records. Lyndsay Winkley emphasized that once the deletion occurs, the department will share formal confirmation with the Council. This ensures that no historical data remains accessible to law enforcement or third parties after the ban takes effect.

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The removal of these systems offers substantial financial relief to the city. The ALPR program cost the City of San Diego approximately $2 million per year to operate. This expense was typically paid in December for the upcoming calendar year. With the technology being discontinued, this $2 million will now remain in the city's general fund. The city is currently navigating a difficult financial outlook, and these funds may be redirected to other municipal needs. Councilmembers discussed potential uses for the saved money but noted that official budget decisions will not occur until the next city budget season in spring 2027.

Seth Hall of the Trust SD Coalition, which has long opposed ALPR technology, cited a national realization that mass surveillance is often misused. Hall argued that while these tools are imagined to be used perfectly for safety, they frequently harm individuals. The Trust SD Coalition advocates for community control over surveillance infrastructure. Hall noted that some councilmembers previously expressed interest in pausing rather than permanently ending these programs, but the current vote represents a permanent policy shift. He believes that the people of San Diego must now decide if such mass surveillance is acceptable in the future.

Other cities in San Diego County, such as Chula Vista, La Mesa, El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and Encinitas, continue to use similar ALPR technology. In Encinitas, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office operates the cameras for municipalities without their own police departments. Hall suggested that San Diego's rejection of these tools could trigger a domino effect across the region. He pointed out that the wide gap between how police departments think they should use mass surveillance and what the City Council believes is acceptable is unlikely to narrow quickly.

The physical removal of the hardware will be managed by the technology vendors at no cost to the City of San Diego. The city contract stipulates that Ubicquia and Flock are responsible for dismantling the Smart Streetlights and ALPR cameras. The San Diego Police Department plans to submit a detailed removal plan to the council by the end of the week. Police officials indicated that the complete removal process could take several months to finalize. This ensures that the infrastructure is entirely erased from the city streets, leaving no room for future unauthorized reactivation without a new policy.

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Smart Streetlights represent a separate but related surveillance concern. These lights are equipped with cameras mounted above the street, continuously recording video. That video is stored for about two weeks, and police could retrieve that video in their investigations. The city of San Diego signed a contract with technology company Ubicquia to install and run the Smart Streetlights, while Flock acted as a subcontractor for the license plate readers. The simultaneous shutdown of both systems addresses the comprehensive nature of the city's surveillance capabilities.

Hall emphasized that the people of San Diego get to choose and converse about whether they want this technology. He observed a significant disagreement between city leaders and the community regarding the use of mass surveillance. That gap would have to significantly narrow if the technology were to return to San Diego streets. He suggested that this would require a lot of hard work if leaders want to bridge the divide between law enforcement needs and community privacy expectations.