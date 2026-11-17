San Diego City Council voted to cancel the use of license plate readers and Smart Streetlights in a decision Monday, according to a statement by Mayor Todd Gloria.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council voted to cancel the use of license plate readers and Smart Streetlights in a decision Monday, according to a statement by Mayor Todd Gloria.

The mayor says he will not veto the decision.

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“Today, the City Council voted to rescind authorization for the City’s use of automated license plate readers and Smart Streetlights. As I said before the hearing, I respect the Council’s decision and will not veto either action," Gloria said.

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PREVIOUS STORY | Renewed calls for city to remove license plate readers after police use for internal investigation Renewed calls for city to remove license plate readers after police use for internal investigation The decision comes on the heels of the alleged misuse of the license plate reader technology to track an SDPD officer and a domestic violence victim. Gloria has previously supported the use of the technology claiming that limiting the use of LAPR's would"make life easier for criminals," according to the City News Service.

“These tools provided our police officers with the ability to efficiently and effectively investigate serious crimes, but public trust is essential for their continued use. My administration will carry out the Council’s direction and continue working to keep San Diegans safe in ways that uphold the law, protect privacy, and remain transparent to the public," Gloria said on Monday.