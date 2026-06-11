San Diego City Council Unanimously Approves Budget Amid Infrastructure Backlog

The city council delivered a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year, making cuts to some positions, library hours, and mandating unpaid furloughs while finding dollars to fund many of the programs advocated by residents. Councilmember Kent Lee discussed the budget on Politically Speaking.

The City of San Diego has a balanced budget for this year, but still stares down an $8B infrastructure backlog. After months of tense negotiations and hours of public comment , the city council settled on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The council managed to find dollars to fund many of the programs for which residents advocated, while making cuts to some positions, library hours, and mandating unpaid furloughs. Councilmember Kent Lee joined NBC 7’s Joey Safchik to discuss the budget on Politically Speaking





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San Diego City Council Budget Infrastructure Backlog Automated License Plate Readers Library Hours Recreation Center Hours Arts And Culture Budget Balancing Act Public Comment Tense Negotiations Mayor Gloria Budget Proposal Draconian Cuts Heroism Residents' Needs Library Restoration Rec Center Restoration

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