San Diego City Council to vote on Midway Rising project

If approved, it would also be the largest affordable housing project in California history.

If approved, the redevelopment would transform Pechanga Arena into a large-scale redevelopment that includes housing, an entertainment venue, retail space and other amenities. The city will vote on a redevelopment that would transform Pechanga Arena into a large-scale redevelopment that includes housing, an entertainment venue, retail space, and other amenities.

NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada reports. If approved, the redevelopment would transform Pechanga Arena into a large-scale redevelopment that includes housing, an entertainment venue, retail space and other amenities. While supporters of the project are looking ahead to the vote, critics say the project proposal still has some loopholes that they would like to see ironed out. The San Diego City Council is scheduled to decide Monday whether the Midway Rising project will move forward.

Also read San Antonio City Council members seek limits on SAPD cooperation with ICE

The 105-year lease and redevelopment deal would allow a private development team that includes billionaire Stan Kroenke, to turn Pechanga Arena and the area around it into a 16,000 seat arena, retail space, parks, and 2,000 affordable apartments.

“This is a monstrosity. This is not going to be conducive to other development in the community,” one speaker said.

Advertisement

“FEMA has given us a recent report that this is on a flood plain, so that means when flooding happens in this is the area that’s going to get impacted the most,” Patty Ducey-Brooks said. “It is my hope that you all will vote yes for this development and the quest to build housing for San Diegans that we can all afford to live in,” another speaker who took the podium said. “I’m here in support of Midway Rising priject.

This project means jobs, affordable housing and a better future for San Diego, another person said. In January, the California Supreme Court declined to hear the city’s appeal in the case, leaving a lower-court ruling in place that blocked an exemption the height limit for the project. Last month, the committee also included a resolution that the city council will have to approve to create an enhanced infrastructure financing district.

That money would go toward reimbursing the developer for hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure work. The contract also includes language that ensures the developer builds the affordable apartment units.

“2,000 or 4,000 homes that exist on paper don’t actually do the good that the Midway Rising Project is meant to deliver,” District 9 Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera said. On Monday the city council will be asked to approve a comprehensive package of land use, zoning, planning, housing, and permitting actions that are needed for the project to move forward.

Advertisement

Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria said the project would be,"developed in multiple phases over many years,” adding that “the demolition of the current Pechanga Arena will not take place until the new entertainment center is fully built and ready to open, ensuring there will be no gap in scheduled events. ”