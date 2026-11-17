The San Diego City Council voted unanimously to end the city's contract with Flock Safety after several council members reversed their support for automated license plate reader technology, citing inappropriate surveillance of a domestic violence victim and a police officer. The council also voted to stop using 500 smart streetlight cameras amid concerns over public trust and accountability.

The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to terminate the city's contract with Flock after several council members flipped their positions on the automated license plate reader technology.

Dozens showed up to rally against Flock and ALPR cameras at a San Diego City Council meeting on Nov. 16, 2026. (NBC 7 San Diego The San Diego City Council voted unanimously on Monday to terminate the city's contract with Flock after several council members flipped their positions on theIn a 6-to-1 vote, the Council also chose to stop the use of the 500 smart streetlight cameras as well.

Also read San Diego City Council could cancel Flock contract following alleged SDPD misuse

Support for the technology has been crumbling for several months following vocal pushback from some community members. In October, Council member Stephen Whitburn withdrew his support for Flock and San Diego City Council's Budget and Government Efficiency Committee voted to end the contract with Flock Safety for ALPR technology.

Then, after learning that SDPD used the technology to track a domestic violence victim and one of its own officers, Council members Raul Campillo and Marni von Wilpert withdrew their support. All three voted for using the technology during a review in 2025. Their reversal secured a veto-proof majority for the effort to end Flock's contract.

"Learning that the police department used ALPRs inappropriately to surveil one of their own and a member of the public calls the entire program into question. Public trust is not optional, and accountability is not negotiable," Campillo said.

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"A tool intended to protect our community cannot be allowed to become a means of inappropriate surveillance. Until these serious concerns are fully addressed and the safeguards necessary to prevent further misuse are demonstrated, I am withdrawing my support, and I am demanding that the program be immediately suspended and an audit be conducted of its use within our police department to understand the extent which it has been misused.

" SDPD Communications Manager Ashley Nicholes said the department's Internal Affairs used ALPR technology in six administrative investigations involving specific allegations of employee misconduct, SDPD Communications Manager Ashley Nicholes said. SDPD said that its ALPR use police is not limited to just criminal investigations and that"investigating specific allegations of officer misconduct falls within those authorized uses.

""The department does not use ALPR to routinely monitor employees or the public or conduct phishing expeditions. Its use in administrative investigations has been tied to specific allegations of misconduct," Nicholes said. The city's contract with Flock Safety was already set to be discussed in a usual council proceeding in December, but Joe LaCava docketed it for Monday in light of recent events.

On Friday, Mayor Todd Gloria announced he will not exercise veto power if the council elects to terminate the contract as part of its annual Trust Ordinance Report. The yearly review gives the council a chance to renegotiate, cancel or alter its authorization of surveillance technologies in the city. San Diego Councilmember Raul Campillo wants the Flock camera program suspended.

He says the San Diego Police Department used the cameras to track a domestic violence victim, as well as one of their own officers during an internal affairs investigation.

"If the council votes to end the program, I will respect that decision and will not exercise my veto authority," the mayor said Friday. "San Diego established some of the strongest safeguards in the nation to protect privacy while giving law enforcement an important tool to fight crime. But safeguards alone are not enough. Flock Safety and the city's use of this technology have clearly lost public trust, and that cannot be ignored.

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"At a time when each taxpayer dollar matters, every city investment has to justify itself. That means delivering public safety value, operating with strong accountability, and maintaining the trust of the people who are paying for it.

" Gloria had previously supported the technology throughout the city's annual budget process, saying in October that limiting the use of ALPRs was tantamount to"making life easier for criminals. " After the council's vote on Monday night, Gloria did indeed respect the Council's decision and released a statement that included the following: “These tools provided our police officers with the ability to efficiently and effectively investigate serious crimes, but public trust is essential for their continued use.

My administration will carry out the Council’s direction and continue working to keep San Diegans safe in ways that uphold the law, protect privacy, and remain transparent to the public," Gloria said Monday night. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl has long been a supporter of the technology and last week joined NBC 7 San Diego to urge council to approve its use. Wahl has not spoken on the technology since two more city council members flipped their positions.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl shares why his department is fighting for the use of ALPRs, its stance on immigration enforcement and arrests at a house suspected of distributing mushroom gummies to kids on Halloween. Nicholes on behalf of the department last Friday said"the Department's current use policy allows the system to be used for 'legitimate law enforcement purposes,' while the Department's procedure authorizes its use for 'official investigations.

'" "For example, the Department uses ALPR to help locate missing people and respond to public safety emergencies," Nicholes said. "Investigating specific allegations of officer misconduct falls within those authorized uses. " In September, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of San Diego & Imperial Counties filed a lawsuit against the city and the San Diego Police Department seeking to halt the city's use of ALPRs.

The suit alleges that through its network of at least 500 ALPR cameras, San Diego is violating the California Constitution by infringing on citizens' privacy rights. The suit seeks to have a court order the cessation of the city's use of ALPR technology, to uninstall all street-light cameras and associated hardware, and to delete all data collected by ALPRs and street-light cameras. Nicholes said SDPD had previously publicly announced that allegations of ALPR misuse will be investigated.

The 30 days the SDPD is allowed by local law to keep the data matches La Mesa and National City as the least amount of time in the county. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the cities of Coronado, Oceanside, Carlsbad and Chula Vista allow the data to be kept for a year. In Escondido, that increases to two years.