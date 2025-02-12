San Diego City Council Seeks Solutions to Budget Deficit

The San Diego City Council is facing a $258 million budget deficit and is seeking public input on potential solutions. Options include increasing parking meter fees, implementing a trash collection fee, and levying taxes on cannabis businesses.

The San Diego City Council is diligently evaluating various strategies to address the impending city budget deficit. During a recent public forum, the council provided residents an opportunity to express their opinions on potential adjustments that may impact the city. San Diego is confronting a significant budget shortfall of $258 million.

Public discourse centered on maintaining funding for essential services, encompassing public safety (police and fire), homeless prevention initiatives, and youth programs. A proposal that garnered substantial support from most council members involves augmenting parking meter fee revenue. This could encompass expanding the number of metered parking spaces or extending enforcement hours. Notably, the city already doubled parking rates last month. However, some community members urged the council to refrain from increasing parking fees further, expressing concerns that such measures could negatively impact local businesses. Prior to the meeting, apprehensions were raised that escalating parking costs would deter patrons and contribute to a decline in foot traffic. 'If you’re going to make it a burden for them to park even more, there’s going to be fewer and fewer people, I don’t know how the businesses are surviving because there’s nobody in the restaurants,' stated Sami Shaikh, a Little Italy resident for 11 years. A majority of council members also endorsed the implementation of a trash collection fee as a means to generate additional revenue. Several other proposals, supported by a smaller number of council members (four or fewer), included levying a tax on cannabis businesses, introducing admission fees for major city-sponsored events, and imposing fees on vacant or abandoned commercial properties. The budget priorities were unanimously approved without any modifications. The council's proactive approach in seeking public feedback earlier than customary in the budget process was noteworthy. Typically, public input is solicited after the preliminary budget is released. Although the budget priorities were adopted without alterations, Council President Joe LaCava emphasized that the council would carefully consider the provided feedback. 'I can assure you council members are listening very intently even if they don’t speak or formally indicate support during meetings like this, they are taking notes,' stated LaCava





