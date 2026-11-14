San Diego City Council poised to end Flock surveillance, and Mayor Gloria says he won’t veto

Councilmember Marni von Wilpert is the sixth on the council to call for the ALPRs be paused or suspended ahead of Monday’s vote.

The San Diego City Council appears nearly certain to vote Monday to end its use of Flock Safety’s automated license plate reader system after a seventh council member indicated support Friday for a pause or suspension of the controversial surveillance technology.

Mayor Todd Gloria also said Friday he would not veto such a vote, citing a loss of public trust. Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, announced Friday that she was calling for the use of the controversial cameras, known as ALPRs, “to be paused immediately.

Also read Alleging misuse of Flock data by SDPD, sixth council member calls to turn surveillance system off

” Von Wilpert, who was recently elected to Congress, said in a statement that she was “troubled by recent reports that the technology was used outside of the intended use allowed by our city’s oversight policy. ” San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert speaks during a press conference May 20, 2026. of the ALPR program because of alleged misuse of the technology by the San Diego Police Department.

Five other council members had previouslyfor a veto-proof supermajority. But Gloria, who had previously supported keeping the technology, announced Friday that he would not override the vote even if given the opportunity.

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“If the Council votes to end the program, I will respect that decision and will not exercise my veto authority,” Gloria said in a statement. “San Diego established some of the strongest safeguards in the nation to protect privacy while giving law enforcement an important tool to fight crime. But safeguards alone are not enough. Flock Safety and the City’s use of this technology have clearly lost public trust, and that cannot be ignored.

”attached to streetlights citywide. The cameras record information on all vehicles in their view — including plate number, make, model, color and distinguishing markings — and then store that information in a searchable database. The police department retains the data for 30 days, or longer if it’s being used in an investigation. One of San Diego’s 500 surveillance cameras and automated license plate reader technology is attached to a light pole on East Mission Bay Drive.

Police Chief Scott Wahl has said the technology is a critical public safety tool that has been implemented with strong safeguards and used to help solve more than 900 cases. But the technology has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months as opponents have argued that such sweeping surveillance threatens civil liberties and is ripe for abuse.

Campillo and von Wilpert both said that alleged misuse of the technology by San Diego police influenced them to support a suspension or pause.that found that a San Diego police officer began a sexual relationship with an alleged victim of domestic violence, whom he met while investigating the case. As part of the internal investigation of that officer — who later admitted that he had sex with the woman while on duty — an internal affairs detective ran the license plates for both the officer and the woman through the Flock database in an attempt to determine if their vehicles had been near the same area at the same time.

“Learning that the Police Department used ALPRs inappropriately to surveil one of their own and a member of the public calls the entire program into question,” Campillo said Thursday, adding that his previous support for ALPRs had never been unconditional. A police spokesperson on Thursday rejected the allegations that the technology had been misused, asserting that “investigating specific allegations of officer misconduct” falls within the authorized uses of the city’s ALPRs.

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Spokesperson Ashley Nicholes said internal affairs investigators have used the license plate reader system in six misconduct investigations. Von Wilpert said Friday she supported the use of ALPRs to investigate allegations of police misconduct, as well as to “prevent and solve serious violent crime. ” But she said it was “the recent lack of communication about how and when ALPRs are being used that has broken my trust.

” She said she was calling for an immediate pause “until the City Council and San Diego Police Department can bring forward a stronger and less ambiguous oversight policy with more clearly defined rules around how and when ALPRs are used. Any future use of this technology must come with a stronger oversight policy and full transparency to foster the community trust we need.

” Councilmembers Sean Elo-Rivera, Henry Foster III, Kent Lee and Vivian Moreno, the four members of the city’s Budget Committee, had previously indicated their opposition to ALPRs when they voted unanimously in October to end the city’s $2 million contract with Flock. Councilmember Stephan Whitburn also announced last month that he no longer supported using the cameras.

Elo-Rivera and Foster are expected to join anti-Flock activists Monday for a news conference ahead of the vote that is urging the city to “take the cameras down and keep them down. ”