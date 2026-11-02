San Diego City Council Elections: Key Races in Districts 2 and 8

Four San Diego City Council seats are up for grabs as incumbents seek reelection and open seats draw challengers vying for control of the city's legislative body in key districts.

Four San Diego City Council seats on the upcoming ballot have the potential to significantly reshape the city's legislative body, featuring two incumbent reelection bids and two open seats where termed-out officials are stepping down. The races in Districts 2 and 8 are drawing intense attention from voters across diverse neighborhoods as candidates outline contrasting visions for city governance, fiscal responsibility, and infrastructure development.

District 2 Race: Bailey Versus Crosby

Former Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey faces Deputy City Attorney Nicole Crosby in District 2, a contest that replaces Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell who is termed out of office. Bailey, a former Republican who changed his party registration to no party preference in February, secured a decisive victory in the June primary with 35 percent of the vote.

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District 2 represents a diverse geographic area including residents in Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Mission Bay, Midway, Bay Park, and Clairemont. The candidates in this race are presenting distinct platforms regarding how best to serve these communities through municipal policy and local governance.

Richard Bailey's campaign focuses on balancing the city budget, changing accessory dwelling unit regulations to prevent density in residential neighborhoods, and fixing city streets and infrastructure. He argues that a financially stable and high-performing city government is a reasonable expectation shared by all San Diegans rather than a partisan position.

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Nicole Crosby shares some priorities with Bailey but brings a different perspective on how to achieve them. She wants to prioritize affordability, public safety, and infrastructure improvements while criticizing decisions at City Hall and by Mayor Todd Gloria.

Crosby has specifically targeted the rollout of single-family trash fees and a permitting process for short-term vacation rentals spearheaded by Campbell. She has stated her intention to scrutinize city spending and audit existing contracts to ensure taxpayer money is used effectively and efficiently.

District 8 Contenders Vie for Replacement Seat

In District 8, termed-out Councilwoman Vivian Moreno will be replaced by either her current chief of staff, Gerardo Ramirez, or San Ysidro School District board member Antonio Martinez. The district is geographically unique as it has two sections connected by a narrow strip crossing San Diego Bay.

The northern section of District 8 includes Barrio Logan, Sherman Heights, and Shelltown. The southern section encompasses San Ysidro, Egger Highlands, and Otay Mesa. These distinct areas present unique challenges regarding connectivity and resource allocation that the candidates must address.

Antonio Martinez says he wants to increase the district's visibility at City Hall and address homelessness through cooperation among the city, community organizations, developers, and social service providers. His platform also includes supporting labor and higher wages, streamlining affordable housing development, paving roads, and developing open space.

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Gerardo Ramirez focuses his platform on building housing and increasing first-time homeownership through assistance programs. He promises to listen more to residents on infrastructure fixes, increase accountability for homelessness programs, and speed up responses to streetlight outages, potholes, and other basic repairs.

Broader Context of Citywide Council Races

While Districts 2 and 8 are in the spotlight, the broader context of the election includes other significant races. In District 6, Council President Pro Tempore Cate Mitchell Lee is running for a second term against challenger Dan Powell, representing areas like Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch, and Sorrento Valley.

Lee emphasizes fiscal transparency, accountability, and improvements to community spaces, including a focus on homebuilding, small-business growth, and support for first responders. Powell seeks to restore free parking in Balboa Park, reduce or repeal the trash tax, and make it more difficult to build accessory dwelling units in existing neighborhoods.

The stakes in these elections are high for San Diego residents as the new council members will determine the direction of local policy on housing, public safety, and economic development. Voters across all districts are evaluating which candidates best align with their needs for affordable housing, reliable infrastructure, and responsive government services.