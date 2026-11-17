The San Diego City Council voted unanimously to end its $2 million annual contract with Ubicquia and Flock, halting the use of automated license plate readers to protect civil liberties.

The San Diego City Council voted unanimously on Monday to terminate the city's agreement with Ubicquia and Flock, effectively ending the deployment of automated license plate readers and smart streetlight cameras across the municipality. This decisive legislative action concludes a three-year implementation of the surveillance technology, which had allowed local law enforcement to track vehicle movements and capture data for millions of cars monthly.

The council's vote marks the immediate termination of the $2 million annual contract with Ubicquia, the vendor providing the physical camera infrastructure, and Flock, the provider of the license plate recognition software. This financial agreement was set to renew for the next calendar year, with the bill coming due in approximately one month. By acting now, the city avoids incurring further costs for a technology that the governing body has deemed incompatible with current community values and safety priorities.

Also read San Diego City Council could cancel Flock contract following alleged SDPD misuse

The technology in question, known as Automated License Plate Readers or ALPRs, recorded details such as license plate numbers, vehicle makes, models, and colors for millions of cars monthly. San Diego police stored this data in a searchable database for up to 30 days, unless it was actively used in a criminal investigation. The system captured approximately 4 million vehicles each month while operational, creating a massive digital footprint of civilian travel patterns within the city limits.

Council members cited growing fears regarding government overreach and the potential misuse of surveillance data as primary drivers for the vote. Concerns intensified amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, with many residents and officials worrying that federal authorities could access Flock data to aid in mass deportation efforts. The political climate has shifted the perception of these tools from standard crime-fighting aids to potential threats against civil rights and immigrant communities.

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Council President Joe LaCava stated that there was no viable path to preserve a law enforcement tool that could not address the serious civil rights concerns raised by the public. He emphasized that the technology created a conflict between meeting the needs of San Diegans and protecting their fundamental liberties. This sentiment was echoed by Councilmember Kent Lee, who pointed to the increasing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a critical factor in the decision.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl issued a statement respecting the council's decision and confirming that the department would work with the vendor to deactivate the system within the next 24 hours. He assured the public that officers and detectives would continue to provide high-quality service in investigating crimes using alternative methods. The department acknowledges the loss of a specific technological asset but maintains that other investigative tools remain available to ensure public safety.

Councilmember Henry Foster articulated the core dilemma facing the city, stating that residents should not have to choose between public safety, civil liberties, and the right to privacy. He affirmed that San Diegans deserve all three protections equally. This unified stance among the majority of the council highlights a significant shift in local policing philosophy, prioritizing privacy rights over the convenience of automated surveillance.

The vote concludes a contentious chapter in San Diego's approach to surveillance technology, which was first approved under different political and social circumstances. The city passed an ordinance in 2023 requiring annual reviews of surveillance tools to ensure they aligned with civil rights standards. This review process was established in response to previous community pushback against the expanding use of monitoring technologies in public spaces.

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Several council members, including Kent Lee and Stephan Whitburn, had previously supported the ALPRs but reversed their positions following the recent national political shifts. Whitburn acknowledged that while the cameras had solved crimes, the context had changed dramatically since their installation. He noted that the election of Donald Trump and the focus on immigration made the continued use of such cameras untenable for many families in the city, describing the past two years as difficult for numerous residents.

Despite the removal of the license plate readers, city officials pointed to San Diego's historical safety record as evidence that the city remains secure without this specific tool. San Diego has been considered one of the safest cities in America for decades, suggesting that crime prevention can be achieved through traditional policing methods. Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, who was absent for this specific vote, had previously voted to keep the cameras in late 2023 but announced her support for shutting them off just last week.

Mayor Todd Gloria, who had previously supported the cameras, stated he would not veto the council's decision. The 7-0 vote, with two members absent, constituted a veto-proof supermajority, ensuring the decision stands regardless of executive input. This action places San Diego alongside a growing number of municipalities that are rolling back automated license plate reader programs due to privacy advocacy and political pressure.