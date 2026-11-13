San Diego City Council advances exploration of public power alternative to SDG&E

Just days after SDG&E requested increased rates for 2028, the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted to take the next steps in its analysis of what a nonprofit public power utility would look like in San Diego.

The San Diego City Council is moving forward with an effort to transition control over San Diego’s power grid from SDG&E to a public owned utility.

It’s just the first step and still has to go before the full council. Similar efforts have fizzled out before. NBC 7’s Political Reporter Joey Safchik explains. , the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted to take the next steps in its analysis of what a nonprofit public power utility would look like in San Diego.

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Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera and Council President Joe LaCava voted in favor of bringing the"resolution in support of the principles of affordability, local accountability, workforce protection, and fiscal responsibility in evaluating public power options" to the full council. Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, who is terming out this year, opposed it. Campbell said city resources were better directed elsewhere, calling this a"waste of time and money," as similar efforts have flickered out before.

She called on the California Public Utilities Commission to protect ratepayers from rising costs. This is the first step to get the ball rolling on this particular effort, but far from the first time the city council has considered ways to break up SDG&E's monopoly over San Diego's power grid. The Council declined to put a public power ballot measure before voters in 2024.

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However, advocates say times have changed, and costs have continued to rise, making public power more palatable to voters and leaders alike.

“Too many San Diegans are stuck in a toxic relationship with the corporate class,” said Elo-Rivera, who brought the item before the committee. In the first nine months of 2026, SDG&E reported $862 million in profit. Earlier this week, the utility asked the California Public Utilities Commission to allow it to raise bills by an average of $22 a month in 2028. They say that money would be used for wildfire mitigation, cybersecurity and infrastructure, but ratepayers aren't buying it.

“They talk about the good that they do but year after year after year we’ve been on a very rapid rise in rates,” said Bill Powers, who sits on the board of Public Power San Diego, who hopes the power would transition from SDG&E's hands into those of an independent commission. “There’s a general dislike for our utility SDG&E. And there’s a general sense that our city government is totally dysfunctional.

” The transition could cost upwards of $8 billion, according to city officials. Elo-Rivera's office says,"publicly owned electric utilities nationwide charge lower rates on average than SDG&E currently does. "